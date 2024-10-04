‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Mary Cosby’s Son Checked Into Rehab Following Positive Drug Test

BY: Denver Sean Published 2 hours ago

Mary Cosby’s return to ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ has been met with overwhelmingly positive reviews, but unfortunately her home life is taking a hit in the process.

Mary’s son, 21-year-old Robert Cosby Jr., checked into rehab following a positive drug test earlier this year.

via The Sun:

Advertisement

After failing to appear in court over the summer, his attorney informed the judge overseeing his ongoing 2022 DUI case that Robert was unable to appear because he “is at an inpatient treatment facility in California.”

According to court records exclusively obtained by The U.S. Sun, the young adult was expected to appear in front of the judge on August 15 in Salt Lake City, but this is when his attorney advised the court that he was seeking treatment.

No further details were given in regards to the specific treatment and which facility he was being treated at, per the docs.

His attorney requested the hearing be continued, and shortly after, the court granted the hearing to be rescheduled to October 10.

Advertisement

However, as of last month, the hearing has been rescheduled again until the end of November.

Per court orders, he “must appear in person at the next hearing.”

The U.S. Sun has reached out to Robert Cosby Jr.’s attorney for comment and he did not immediately respond.

It is unclear when exactly Robert entered the facility, as it is not indicated in court records, but it appears he entered sometime after July 19.

Advertisement

In an Instagram video posted on that date by the real housewife star, she showed her son in the background as she motioned for him to dance. She captioned the video with the hashtags, “godfirst,” “love,” and “blessed.”

Robert wore a red hoodie, covering his head, and appeared to be in a good mood.

On July 30, Robert Cosby Sr.’s wife shared a seemingly telling post in which she used the hashtags “godfirst, praying for the one I love.”

Robert last made an appearance in court earlier that month on July 8.

Advertisement

RHOSLC fans ‘sob’ as Meredith Marks and Mary Crosby’s friendship comes to explosive end as they feud in season 5 video

By the July hearing, Robert had completed a 10-day Detox Treatment and a Victim Impact Panel course, both of which were ordered by the court prior. He previously had completed 30 days of home confinement in 2023.

However, he had failed to turn in proof of completing 16 weeks of substance abuse treatment, random UA/ETG testing (a.k.a. alcohol testing) and Prime For Life, which is an alcohol and drug court-ordered program.

On July 3, an Assessment, Counseling & Educational Services (ACES) report was filed with the court, noting that Robert has been “non-compliant.”

The counselors noted they “had no contact” with him since the last hearing, which was a month prior, and that his previous test for them was conducted in May.

Advertisement

Results from May showed that he “tested positive for cocaine, Fentanyl, and THC,” according to records obtained by The U.S. Sun.

At the time, he indicated he would be entering an inpatient facility in May 2024, but that did not end up happening since he “has not provided proof.”

Robert’s DUI charge had initially stemmed from a March 2022 incident.

As first reported by The U.S. Sun, the young adult was caught by cops after not following road rules after throwing a case of beer cans into a dumpster.

Advertisement

Per the report, the housewife’s only child informed the officer that he “did not have a driver’s license” and said “he had not been drinking and does not drink alcohol.”

He admitted, however, that he has recently in the past “taken some oxycontin, Xanax, and smoked marijuana.”

After failing the field sobriety tests, including blowing “triple zeros” in the breathalyzer test, he was charged for driving under the influence of alcohol, improper right turn, driving on suspension alcohol-related, and failure to operate within a single lane.

Apart from the DUI, which Robert had pleaded guilty to, the other three charges were dismissed with prejudice in September 2022.

Advertisement

Prior to entering the inpatient treatment facility, the 21-year-old and his wife, Alexiana, had been living together in his parent’s house.

The couple got married in August 2022 at the Salt Lake County courthouse, but Mary did not learn about their nuptials until about a year after it took place, as she mentioned in Season 4.

Cosby Jr.’s drug issues were never addressed in past episodes.

“Robert is currently at home right now. He’s not in college. Robert does ask me for money and no, he’s not working. But I just feel like he’s very sheltered and I feel like that’s my fault, and so, that’s why I don’t mind him staying at home,” Mary confessed to cameras during last week’s episode.

Advertisement

Robert is set to make more appearances this season. The preview for the RHOSLC Season 5 trailer showed him having a heart-to-heart with his mother.

As Mary tears up over something emotional, she asks him, “Do you know how that would kill me if something ever happened to you?”

He replies, “I just felt like a stain,” which prompts her to gush, “I love you more than anything.”

We hope Robert pulls it together.

Advertisement