Fans of Prime Video’s “Clean Slate” are mourning the show’s cancellation after just one season. The show, which premiered on Feb. 6, starred Laverne Cox as Desiree, a trans woman returning to her Alabama hometown to reconnect with her estranged father, Harry, portrayed by George Wallace. The series was co-created by Cox, Wallace, and Dan Ewen and was one of the final projects produced by the late Norman Lear.

“Our baby, our beautiful show #CleanSlate is not coming back for a second season,” Cox wrote on Instagram. “I just want to thank all of you for your support. The love we’ve received from all of you is just so beautiful. Some of you have already watched the entire season multiple times. That’s so incredibly humbling.”

Here’s what we know about the show’s cancellation and whether “Clean State” could have a fresh on another streaming service.

Laverne Cox is optimistic about the future of “Clean Slate.”

Following news that “Clean Slate” would not return for Season 2, the creators thanked fans for supporting the first season of the sitcom.

“We’re not gonna sit here and pretend we’re the first show to get canceled,” the creators of the show wrote in a guest column for Deadline. “H***, four shows were zapped while you read this. We humbly thank those at Sony and Amazon who worked on behalf of ‘Clean Slate.’ It is a privilege and a joy to make a living in the creative sphere, let alone while telling a story of import. You helped make it all possible.”

Despite the show’s 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and its positive reception for portraying trans experiences with warmth and humor, it was suddenly cancelled. And while Prime Video has not disclosed the reason for the cancellation, the timing has led to speculation about the influence of the current political environment.

Amazon, which owns Prime Video, is led by CEO Jeff Bezos, a supporter of President Trump. President Donald Trump’s administration has advanced anti-trans policies, including barring trans athletes from playing in women’s sports and erasing mentions of transgender people on government websites.

Will “Clean Slate” return on another platform?

The future of “Clean Slate” is uncertain, but the show’s creators remain hopeful. “Conversations will continue about where and how Desiree and Harry’s journey might continue,” they wrote. “We would love to further the echo of Norman’s voice. We will push to keep the story alive, for the sake of the kind of people portrayed in it, the kind of people being legislated out of existence, or erased from history books.”

Fans of the series have also expressed grief over the cancellation. “In all honesty, it was a win just for the show to be greenlit and then make it to air. It’s unfortunate we didn’t get a second season, but it’s such an achievement for this show to have made it to air,” one person tweeted. While another wrote, “No… I loved this show!! Excellent job, George Wallace and Laverne Cox! Amazon Prime…you suck!”

