Bookmarked: The Hottest LGBTQIA+ Books to Explore This Season

BY: Kara Johnson Published 13 hours ago

Looking to diversify your bookshelf with fresh, compelling narratives? The literary world is brimming with new releases from LGBTQIA+ authors, offering stories that span genres and experiences. From heartfelt romances to gripping fantasies, these books provide representation and resonance for readers of all backgrounds.

Whether you’re in the mood for a poignant memoir, a thrilling mystery, or a tender love story, there’s something for every bookworm eager to explore the vibrant tapestry of queer literature. Here are seven standout LGBTQIA+ books released between late 2024 and now that deserve a spot on your reading list.

1. “The Emperor of Gladness” by Ocean Vuong

Advertisement

Ocean Vuong returns with “The Emperor of Gladness”, a novel that delves into themes of family, labor, and forgiveness. The story follows Hai, a young gay Vietnamese-American man, as he navigates personal grief and the complexities of human connection. Vuong’s lyrical prose and profound insights make this a must-read.

2. “So Many Stars: An Oral History of Trans, Nonbinary, Genderqueer, and Two-Spirit People of Color” by Caro De Robertis

This influential anthology captures the voices of 20 LGBTQIA+ elders of color, sharing their life stories and wisdom. Through personal reflections, the book offers inspiration and guidance to the next generation, emphasizing resilience and authenticity.

3. “Deep House: The Gayest Love Story Ever Told” by Jeremy Atherton Lin

Advertisement

Set for an expected release date of June 3, “Deep House: The Gayest Love Story Ever,” Atherton Lin chronicles his enduring relationship with his British partner amidst the challenges of the 1990s, including the Defense of Marriage Act. The memoir intertwines personal anecdotes with historical context, offering a poignant exploration of love and resilience.

4. “Stag Dance” by Torrey Peters

Torrey Peters presents a collection that includes the titular novella, “Stag Dance”, exploring themes of gender and identity among a group of lumberjacks. The book also features three short stories that delve into the complexities of trans experiences with Peters’ signature wit and depth.

Advertisement

5. “Dream On, Ramona Riley” by Ashley Herring Blake

This romantic novel follows Ramona Riley, who reconnects with her first love, now a Hollywood star, when a film crew arrives in her hometown. As old sparks reignite, Ramona must navigate her past dreams and present realities in this heartfelt story of love and self-discovery.

6. “Woodworking” by Emily St. James

In “Woodworking”, Erica Skyberg, a recently divorced trans woman, forms an unexpected friendship with Abigail, a teenage trans girl in her town. Their bond challenges societal norms and personal fears, offering a narrative rich in empathy and transformation.

Advertisement

7. “Liquid” by Mariam Rahmani

Rahmani’s debut novel follows an Iranian-Indian American woman who embarks on a quest to find a wealthy spouse, leading her through a series of humorous and revealing encounters. The story satirizes societal expectations and explores themes of identity and belonging.

These seven titles showcase the richness and diversity of contemporary LGBTQIA+ literature. Each book offers a unique perspective, inviting readers to explore stories that resonate with authenticity and depth.

Advertisement

So, whether you’re seeking inspiration, connection, or simply a great read, these LGBTQIA+ books are ready to become your next favorites.

Which LGBTQIA+ new release book will you be adding to your bookshelf? Let us know in the comments!