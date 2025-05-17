Home > LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Break the Silence, Spread Love: It’s International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia

BY: Jasmine Franklin

Published 13 hours ago

Break The Silence, Spread Love: It’s International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, And Biphobia
Credit: Canva/davideangliniphotos

Every May 17, communities worldwide rally behind LGBTQIA+ people whose voices are often pushed to the margins. International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia is a global call to action — one rooted in visibility, truth, and the urgent need to confront hate.

What Is International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IDAHOBIT (@may17org)

 

According to the Novia Scotia Human Rights Commission, International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, often abbreviated as IDAHOTB or IDAHOBIT, was founded in 2004 by French LGBTQIA+ activist Louis-Georges Tin. Organizers chose May 17 to mark the World Health Organization’s decision in 1990 to declassify homosexuality as a mental disorder.

Advertisement

The day raises awareness about the violence, discrimination, and systemic inequality faced by LGBTQIA+ people everywhere. It also pushes for global action and accountability from governments, institutions, and communities. Each year, activists and allies use May 17 to bring attention to the realities queer and trans people face — from healthcare discrimination to anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, housing insecurity, and erasure in media.

While the focus includes homophobia, the day also makes space for conversations around transphobia and biphobia — two forms of bias that often go unchallenged, even within queer spaces. International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia makes it clear: All forms of hate and ignorance must be named and resisted.

How the Day Sparks Change

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IDAHOBIT (@may17org)

 

Advertisement

Since its launch, International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia has become a global movement. May17.org reports that it is observed in more than 150 countries. In these places, the day provides rare and powerful visibility for people risking everything to exist.

The day inspires rallies, panels, and art shows in cities like New York, London, São Paulo, and Johannesburg. Queer collectives take over public spaces with music, protest signs, and storytelling. From youth centers to university campuses, people show up with rainbow flags and pronoun pins.

Governments and institutions have also responded. The European Parliament uses May 17 to push for stronger anti-discrimination laws. Global brands publish policy updates and pledge better support for queer and trans employees.

International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia has helped turn whisper networks into loud declarations of pride. It reminds the world that LGBTQIA+ people don’t need permission to exist. They need protection, visibility, and joy.

Advertisement

Why This Day Still Matters

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IDAHOBIT (@may17org)

 

Queer and trans communities continue to face violence, erasure, and targeted legislation. From book bans in schools to rising anti-trans bills, the hate is loud, but we can be louder. International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia gives us that moment. Not just to remember who we’ve lost but to fight harder for a living.

This day is a collective megaphone. It tells every LGBTQIA+ person: You are not alone. You are powerful. And you deserve to live, love, and thrive out loud. Break the silence. Spread love. And never stop showing up—for yourself and those still finding their way. Because International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia isn’t just one day, it’s a movement. And it’s not going anywhere.

Advertisement

How will you raise your voice this May 17?? Share in the comments below!

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

Anna Camp
CELEBRITY

‘Pitch Perfect,’ but Make It Queer: Anna Camp Is Smitten Over Her New Girlfriend

By: DM
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Streaming with Pride: 7 Iconic LGBTQIA+ Films to Watch Today

By: Kara Johnson
Lorde
CELEBRITY

Lorde Says She’s “In the Middle” Gender-Wise—And She’s Not Apologizing

By: DM
pride flag
HUMAN INTEREST

Serving Legacy Realness: What the LGBTQ+ Wall of Honor Is All About

By: DM
Trans Women’s Softball Ban In Scotland Unveils Harsh New Gender Rules
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Trans Women’s Football Ban In Scotland Unveils Harsh New Gender Rules

By: Jasmine Franklin
Diane von Furstenberg and Barry Diller
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Barry Diller Comes Out After Decades With Diane von Furstenberg

By: DM
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Traveling Proud: The Story Behind the Nomadic Boys Travel Company

By: Kara Johnson
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Liev Schreiber Shows Support For His Trans Daughter: ‘Kai Is a Fighter’

By: LBS STAFF
Walmart app
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Walmart Drops Colorful New Pride Collection, Prompting Mixed Reviews

By: DM
NFL Star Carl Nassib Comes Out—And Reflects On The Powerful Joy Of Being Seen
CELEBRITY

NFL Star Carl Nassib Comes out and Reflects on the Powerful Joy of Being Seen

By: Jasmine Franklin