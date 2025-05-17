BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 13 hours ago

Every May 17, communities worldwide rally behind LGBTQIA+ people whose voices are often pushed to the margins. International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia is a global call to action — one rooted in visibility, truth, and the urgent need to confront hate.

What Is International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia?

According to the Novia Scotia Human Rights Commission, International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, often abbreviated as IDAHOTB or IDAHOBIT, was founded in 2004 by French LGBTQIA+ activist Louis-Georges Tin. Organizers chose May 17 to mark the World Health Organization’s decision in 1990 to declassify homosexuality as a mental disorder.

The day raises awareness about the violence, discrimination, and systemic inequality faced by LGBTQIA+ people everywhere. It also pushes for global action and accountability from governments, institutions, and communities. Each year, activists and allies use May 17 to bring attention to the realities queer and trans people face — from healthcare discrimination to anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, housing insecurity, and erasure in media.

While the focus includes homophobia, the day also makes space for conversations around transphobia and biphobia — two forms of bias that often go unchallenged, even within queer spaces. International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia makes it clear: All forms of hate and ignorance must be named and resisted.

How the Day Sparks Change

Since its launch, International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia has become a global movement. May17.org reports that it is observed in more than 150 countries. In these places, the day provides rare and powerful visibility for people risking everything to exist.

The day inspires rallies, panels, and art shows in cities like New York, London, São Paulo, and Johannesburg. Queer collectives take over public spaces with music, protest signs, and storytelling. From youth centers to university campuses, people show up with rainbow flags and pronoun pins.

Governments and institutions have also responded. The European Parliament uses May 17 to push for stronger anti-discrimination laws. Global brands publish policy updates and pledge better support for queer and trans employees.

International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia has helped turn whisper networks into loud declarations of pride. It reminds the world that LGBTQIA+ people don’t need permission to exist. They need protection, visibility, and joy.

Why This Day Still Matters

Queer and trans communities continue to face violence, erasure, and targeted legislation. From book bans in schools to rising anti-trans bills, the hate is loud, but we can be louder. International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia gives us that moment. Not just to remember who we’ve lost but to fight harder for a living.

This day is a collective megaphone. It tells every LGBTQIA+ person: You are not alone. You are powerful. And you deserve to live, love, and thrive out loud. Break the silence. Spread love. And never stop showing up—for yourself and those still finding their way. Because International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia isn’t just one day, it’s a movement. And it’s not going anywhere.

