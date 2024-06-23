Latto Seemingly Shades Ice Spice With 'Think U The Sh*t' Cake [Photo] | lovebscott.com

Latto isn’t letting her feud with Ice Spice die down anytime soon.

via Complex:

You might recall that the feud between them reached a new peak in January when Ice released her single “Think U The Shit (Fart),” which she later confirmed to fans in an X Space that it directly targeted Latto after she saw her “Pretty Girl” music video playing in the background of a TikTok she uploaded, perceived as a jab against her.

Latto followed up with “Sunday Service,” whose music video was shot in Ice’s neighborhood in the Bronx. On the track, Latto spits, “Think I’m the shit, bitch? / I know it, ho. / Jesus walked on water, I got Ice boilin’ though.”

On Saturday, Latto once again pointed to their past issues with a post on X showing a poop emoji cake with a ribbon on the bottom that reads, “Holy shit, you’re headlining.”

“Think I’m the shit , bitch ?????” wrote Latto for the caption.

It’s not clear what event the “Big Energy” rapper will be headlining to merit such a cake, but the inclusion of those specific lyrics might not sit well with her rival.

Ice Spice’s Y2K is set to be released on July 26. Latto also confirmed last month that a new album is on the way.

We’re not mad at a little playful shade.

Think I’m the shit , bitch ????? pic.twitter.com/ehfK2pMhL1 — BIG LATTO (@Latto) June 22, 2024