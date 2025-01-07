Kanye West Squashes Beef With Kai Cenat & Makes Him Part Of ‘Bully’ Rollout

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Ye and Kai Cenat are finally on good terms.

Over the weekend, the Kanye posted a picture on his Instagram Story of a horse wearing a Bully stable blanket standing in the middle of the room Cenat uses to stream his popular Twitch show.

Cenat, however, seemed confused about the meaning of the picture and said so during a stream. “I don’t even know what this sh-t means,” he said. “Now, listen, I know he’s got an album coming out. And I’m not gon’ lie. I think I’m officially a part of the rollout. I don’t know, though. Brilliant move by him. I think I’m a part of the rollout. He made me a part of the f—king rollout, dude.”

He then continued to speculate about what Ye was trying to tell him. “But it’s the most random thing. Like, I wanna pick at his brain, and I wonder why. Oh my god. He’s trying to call me a dehydrated horse. Oh my God. What can this mean? Is he gonna diss me?”

Kai Cenat reacts to Kanye’s recent Instagram story “I know he’s got an album coming out, and I’m not gonna lie—I think I’m officially part of the rollout. Brilliant move by him. He made me a part of the rollout, but it’s the most random thing.” pic.twitter.com/2ojid01eJt — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) January 5, 2025

He added that he was going to hit Ye’s manager up to figure out what’s going on. Once he got in contact with the rapper’s team, they got Ye to send Kai an Instagram DM saying, “Happy New Year, family,” which then cause the streamer to tell his chat that their “beef is over.”

Kai Cenat says the beef with Kanye is over after receiving an Instagram DM from him wishing him a Happy New Year “The beef is over. The beef is over” pic.twitter.com/R96r10jzm2 — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) January 5, 2025

If you remember, back in March of 2024, Ye took offense to Cenat criticizing a care package of clothing sent by him and his team. Apparently, the clothes were too big for Kai and he complained about it on his stream. “I said a small, not an extra-extra large. The f–k am I supposed to do with this sh-t?” Ye then DM’d him and accused the Kai of being “controlled” and “a pawn.”

While Ye’s 11th solo album doesn’t have a release date, he’s continued to tease the album and released Bully‘s cover art in October.

