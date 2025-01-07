Home > NEWS

Kanye West Squashes Beef With Kai Cenat & Makes Him Part Of ‘Bully’ Rollout

BY: Walker

Published 1 hour ago

Ye and Kai Cenat are finally on good terms.

Over the weekend, the Kanye posted a picture on his Instagram Story of a horse wearing a Bully stable blanket standing in the middle of the room Cenat uses to stream his popular Twitch show.

Cenat, however, seemed confused about the meaning of the picture and said so during a stream. “I don’t even know what this sh-t means,” he said. “Now, listen, I know he’s got an album coming out. And I’m not gon’ lie. I think I’m officially a part of the rollout. I don’t know, though. Brilliant move by him. I think I’m a part of the rollout. He made me a part of the f—king rollout, dude.”

Advertisement

He then continued to speculate about what Ye was trying to tell him. “But it’s the most random thing. Like, I wanna pick at his brain, and I wonder why. Oh my god. He’s trying to call me a dehydrated horse. Oh my God. What can this mean? Is he gonna diss me?”

He added that he was going to hit Ye’s manager up to figure out what’s going on. Once he got in contact with the rapper’s team, they got Ye to send Kai an Instagram DM saying, “Happy New Year, family,” which then cause the streamer to tell his chat that their “beef is over.”

Advertisement

If you remember, back in March of 2024, Ye took offense to Cenat criticizing a care package of clothing sent by him and his team. Apparently, the clothes were too big for Kai and he complained about it on his stream. “I said a small, not an extra-extra large. The f–k am I supposed to do with this sh-t?” Ye then DM’d him and accused the Kai of being “controlled” and “a pawn.”

While Ye’s 11th solo album doesn’t have a release date, he’s continued to tease the album and released Bully‘s cover art in October.

via: Billboard

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

T.I. And Tiny’s Huge Lawsuit Payout Reportedly May Get Cut Down By Federal Judge

By: Walker
NEWS

Hulk Hogan Booed Heavily During ‘Monday Night Raw’ Netflix Debut

By: Walker
NEWS

Busta Rhymes Goes Shirtless To Show Off His Impressive Weight Loss With A Confident Mirror Selfie

By: Walker
NEWS

Ice Spice Apologizes For Her Controversial Five-Minute Performance at Australian Festival

By: Walker
NEWS

Jon M. Chu Says Britney Spears Will Be ‘Very Involved’ in Biopic

By: Walker
NEWS

Meredith Vieira’s Husband Richard Cohen Dead at 76 After Living with Multiple Sclerosis for Over 50 Years

By: Walker
NEWS

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Widow Allison Holker Discovered His Drug Addiction in ‘Very Scary’ Moment Before Funeral

By: Walker
NEWS

Joy Taylor Returns to FS1’s ‘Speak’ After Bombshell Lawsuit Shakes Fox Sports

By: Walker
NEWS

Meta is Getting Rid of Fact Checkers, Zuckerberg Acknowledged More Harmful Content will Appear on the Platforms Now

By: Walker
NEWS

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Settle Divorce After Months-Long Battle

By: Walker