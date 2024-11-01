Jordyn Woods Releases Debut Single ‘Be With You’ [Video]

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

Jordyn Woods independently released her debut single “Be With You” on all digital streaming platforms Thursday (Oct. 31).

Inspired by her romance with New York Knicks center Karl Anthony Towns, she also unveiled the video for the song.

Taking to Instagram, Woods shared the creative process behind the steamy single.

“I made this song a while ago for mine and Karl’s anniversary and during the summer and I decided I really wanted to shoot the music video for fun,” Woods wrote. “It definitely took me out of my comfort zone but I feel like that’s how the best growth happens. I had an amazing team help me put this together basically overnight and it’s finally on my YouTube channel!”

She went on to say that she hoped that everyone would enjoy the song.

“Some of you know I was on the Masked Singer in 2019 and got to hear my voice for the first time,” she continued. “This song is just for vibes, I’m not sure if we’ll get an actual “singing” song out of me or not…

In an interview with Billboard, Woods shared how being a contestant on “The Masked Singer” gave her the confidence to share her music with the world.

“I really broke out of my shell when I did The Masked Singer. You’re really performing, and not only that, you’re wearing a huge, heavy, hot costume!” Woods explained “In a way, it made it easier that it wasn’t me center stage, but then it also showed me that if I can do this in this huge costume, I can do this without the costume. It definitely helped boost my confidence, but it still took years for me to even put anything out.”

Also, Towns was a motivating force behind her as he encouraged her to release her music.

“He’s one of the biggest people to motivate me to get in the studio to make music because he knows that I can and that I’m just scared. He actually recorded some songs, too,” Woods said. “

“The first song I recorded, we went to the studio together. And we’re both very competitive,” she added. I was getting really scared to get in the booth, and he was like, ‘Oh, well, I bet I can go in the other studio and record a song.’ And I’m like, ‘OK, bet! It’s a competition: Let’s see who finishes their song first.’ I ended up finishing my song and that was my motivation to just say ‘f—k it’ and get in the booth.”

Although she has many connections in the industry, Woods is content with being an independent artist as she values her creative control.

.“I’m friends with a lot of people at labels, so it feels pretty organic, it doesn’t feel forceful. But I’m definitely more of an independent artist type of person where I don’t want anyone to force me or ruin it for me,” Woods shared. “ I want to have full leverage and creativity on exactly what I want to do,” she says. “As of right now, I’m just doing me.”

via: Hot97