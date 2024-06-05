Jennifer Lopez Addresses 'Negativity Out in the World Right Now' as She Thanks Fans for Support | lovebscott.com

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating a career high while her name is simultaneously making headlines for not-so-nice news.

via People:

Her new sci-fi film Atlas held the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s English Films List and remained the streaming platform’s most-watched title for the second week in a row, per Netflix stats.

In a message shared via her OnTheJLo newsletter on June 5, Lopez wrote, “I just found out some great news and it’s all because of YOU!! ATLAS is #1 worldwide again this week!!! Thank you all so much!!!”

“It may seem like there’s a lot of negativity out in the world right now … but don’t let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there,” she continued. “Thank you, thank you, thank you!! I love you all so much.”

In the film, Lopez, also a producer behind it, stars as Atlas Shepherd, described as a “brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence.” The futuristic movie’s plot involves “saving the future of humanity from AI.”

Atlas is directed by Brad Peyton and also stars Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Gregory James Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla and Mark Strong.

The Mother, Lopez’s action film from May 2023, became a massive hit for Netflix last year and is currently No. 9 on the list of the platform’s most-watched movies of all time.

Though Lopez did not clarify what “negativity” she was speaking about in her memo to fans, the release of Atlas came amid speculation about her marriage with Ben Affleck. Sources have told PEOPLE their relationship is “not in the best place” as the pair are living separately in recent weeks.

Lopez canceled her summer concert tour last week to instead spend time with family and friends.

About that announcement, she said in a statement to her fans, “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

“I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again,” added Lopez. “I love you all so much. Until next time.”

If things seem to be going all wrong, sometimes focusing on the one positive thing — regardless of how big or small it is — can be enough to get you through tough times. Remember that!