Jamie Foxx Pictured at a Pickleball Court in Chicago [Photo]

Jamie Foxx was photographed out and about in Chicago again.

The actor was photographed handing off a pickleball racket at a local court.

In the above image shared via TMZ, Jamie was seen playing doubles with his partner against two others.

This latest Jamie Foxx sighting comes after he was spotted riding a yacht, holding a golf club, and handing off a lost purse to a woman.

If you recall, Jamie’s daughter let everyone know that Jamie was playing pickleball back in May.

Following his medical emergency, Jamie has been making his way towards full recovery at a physical rehab facility in Chicago. It’s being reported that there was a party for Jamie at the rehab center Monday.