Drake Responds to Kendrick Lamar With New Diss Track ’The Heart Part 6’ - Denies ‘Pedophile’ Allegations, Claims He Fed Kendrick False Info: Listen | lovebscott.com

The Toronto rapper’s reply comes after Lamar dropped two tracks, “Not Like Us” and “Meet the Grahams,” this weekend.

Drake responded to Kendrick Lamar’s weekend full of diss tracks with “The Heart Part 6,” claiming he fed Kendrick fake information and that Kendrick hasn’t seen his kids in months.

This song arrived around 24 hours after K.Dot uploaded the DJ Mustard-produced “Not Like Us.” Since Kendrick reappropriated Drake’s iconic timestamp series for “6:16 in LA,” it’s only right that the For All the Dogs rapper made his own installment of the Compton emcee’s “The Heart” series. He shared some words he had for K.Dot on social media pages claiming he knows the pgLang rapper will drop another diss record.

“The Heart Part 6 out now… And we know you’re dropping 6 mins after so instead of posting my address you have a lot to address,” Drake wrote on Twitter.

The Heart Part 6 out now And we know you’re dropping 6 mins after so instead of posting my address you have a lot to addresshttps://t.co/hL9tOiuuhh — Drizzy (@Drake) May 6, 2024

In his latest diss, Drake acknowledges the alleged mole feeding Kendrick information from inside the 6 God’s camp. He suggests the information was fake, and allegedly contemplated giving them a fake name for the secret daughter Kendrick claims he was hiding in “Meet the Grahams.”

"Master manipulator you bit on the speculation, you dumb and reactive n***a, I'm petty with dedication." – Drake on "The Heart Part 6" pic.twitter.com/aDTtZkHZZs — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) May 6, 2024

“You waited for this moment, overcome with the desperation

We plotted for a week and then we fed you the information

A daughter that’s 11 years old, I bet he takes it

We thought about giving a fake name or a destination

But you so thirsty, you not concerned with investigation”

"We plotted for a week and then we fed you the information. A daughter that's 11 years old, I bet he takes it." – Drake on "The Heart Part 6" pic.twitter.com/Jjbz2mZaZQ — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) May 6, 2024

He continues:

“You gotta learn to fact check things and be less impatient

Your fans are rejoicing thinkin’ this is my expiration

Even the picture you used, the jokes and the medication

The Maybach glove and the drug he uses for less inflation

Master manipulator, you bid on the speculation”

Drake also once again suggests that former TDE president and pgLang co-founder Dave Free fathered one of K.Dot’s children. He goes on to ask why Kendrick’s fiancee Whitney Alford hasn’t shared a statement denying that she was assaulted by him and claims the Compton rapper hasn’t seen his children in six months as their relationship is allegedly in turmoil.

“And why isn’t Whitney denying all of the allegations?

Why is she following Dave Free and not Mr. Morale?

You haven’t seen the kids in six months, the distance is wild

Dave leaving heart emojis underneath pics of the child”

Kendrick has yet to respond to Drake suggesting that he beat his fiancee.

"Whitney you can hit me if you need a favor, and when I say I'll hit you back it's a lot safer… I promise." – Drake on "The Heart Part 6" pic.twitter.com/NZU51n9MPH — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) May 6, 2024

Drake also denies the pedophile claims that Kendrick has lobbed at him:

“I never been with no one under age but now

I understand why this the angle that you really mess with

Just for clarity, I feel disgusted I’m too respected

If I was fucking young girls, I promise I’d been done arrested

I’m way too famous for this shit you just suggested, but that’s not the lesson, clearly there’s a deeper message”

"I've never been with no one under age, but now I understand why this the angle that you really mess with… just for clarity I feel disgusted. I'm too respected. If I was f*cking young girls I promise I'd have been arrested." – Drake on "The Heart Part 6" pic.twitter.com/K5VMmNztfb — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) May 6, 2024

"This Epstein angle was the sh*t I expected. Tik Tok videos you collected and dissected, instead of being on this direct sh*t. You rather grab your pen and misdirect sh*t." – Drake on "The Heart Part 6" pic.twitter.com/r5kf3yjrCu — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) May 6, 2024

"You definitely got this sh*t burnt the f*ck out though, like… you got 10 more records to drop… the one before the last one we finessed you into telling a story that doesn't even exist… and then you go and drop the west coast one to try and cover that up. I would like that… pic.twitter.com/ETuyuMRp6B — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) May 6, 2024

Additionally, Drake suggests that Kendrick is “obsessed” with the “pedophile” claims by theorizing that the West Coast rapper himself was molested as a child by referencing his “Mother I Sober” track off Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

The song sees Kendrick say:

“Family ties, they accused my cousin, “Did he touch you, Kendrick?”

Never lied, but no one believed me when I said “He didn’t”

Despite Kendrick at one point in the song saying that he was not molested, despite his family’s suspicions, Drake raps on “The Heart Part 6”:

“My mom came over today and I was like ‘Mother, I-, mother I-, mother I-‘

Wait a second, that’s that one record where you say you got molested

Aw, fuck me, I just made the whole connection

This about to get so depressing

This is trauma from your own confessions

This when your father leave you home alone with no protection so neglected That’s why these pedophile raps is shit you so obsessed with, it’s so excessive”

The beef has definitely heated up over the weekend. Kendrick dropped an atomic bomb on the hip-hop community with back-to-back disses: “6:16 in LA,” “Meet the Grahams,” and “Not Like Us.” On Drake’s end, the output has been a bit slower with “Family Matters” and now “The Heart Part 6” adding fuel to the fire.

Listen to Drake’s latest diss below.

via: Complex