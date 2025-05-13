Kendra Wilkinson Reveals She Was ‘Uncomfortable’ With Holly Madison & Bridget Marquardt, Hef Was ‘Heavenly’

BY: LBS STAFF Published 5 hours ago

“I wasn’t really a ‘girl’s girl’ at that point in life. I was more of a ‘guy’s girl, so we never really bonded. I was always the third wheel,” Kendra shared about her relationship with Holly and Bridget.

Kendra Wilkinson is opening up about her experience in the Playboy mansion.

Despite looking like three best friends on the reality series, The Girls Next Door alum recently revealed she wasn’t actually friends with fellow costars Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt.

Advertisement

“That’s the part that was hard,” the 39-year-old revealed in the May 8 episode of Lauryn Evarts and Michael Bosstick’s Him & Her podcast.

“I wasn’t really a ‘girl’s girl’ at that point in life. I was more of a ‘guy’s girl,’ so we never really bonded. I was always the third wheel.”

Kendra was 18 years old when she began dating Playboy founder Hugh Hefner in 2004. As Holly and Bridget were already Hugh’s number 1 and 2 girlfriends, they had formed a strong bond, making Kendra feel like she was on the outside.

“I just decided to go with that during the show process,” she said of the hit series which aired from 2005 to 2010.

Advertisement

“I’m like, ‘Well, I’m just gonna be me and see how this works, rather than try to fit in.’ I felt like I was a complete odd man out [in that] whole situation.”

After their time in the mansion, Holly has been open about the negative side of her experience, however Kendra described her five-year relationship with Hugh as “heavenly.”

“It was a heavenly experience for me,” she said. “Like, there couldn’t have been a better experience.”

She only found her experience rough when it came to the “business side” of her life in the mansion.

Advertisement

“Not Hef. Hef was a very awesome guy to me. He was a generous, nice person. A very nice person. I don’t see him in any other way,” she continued.

At the time of them relationship, Hefner was 78 years old. And while their relationship was sexual, Wilkinson had the freedom to date other people, as well.

“He was a great friend to me, we loved each other in a different way,” she continued. “I was not dating Hugh Hefner. I had, like, boyfriends; I had so many boyfriends. That’s why I was ready for marriage at that time because I went through my real dating process while I was at the mansion. Never really got out, but I had my fun.”

Kendra’s comments come after Holly revealed she is open to rekindling her friendship with Kendra.

Advertisement

Kendra went on to marry Hank Baskett from 2009 until 2018. The pair share Hank Jr., 14, and Alijah, 10.

via: TooFab