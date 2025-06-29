Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Details How Becoming a Mom Helped Her Understand Her Dad More [Photos]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 38 seconds ago

Hailie Jade McClintock is opening up about what it’s really like stepping into parenthood.

The 29-year-old, who recently welcomed her first child — a baby boy named Elliot — with husband Evan McClintock, got real in a new interview with PEOPLE published Thursday, about how becoming a mom has helped her understand her famous dad, Eminem, on a whole new level.

“Over time, I’ve come to understand the struggle my father faced,” Hailie shared. “Wanting to protect our privacy while also feeling proud and wanting to celebrate his kids.”

While Hailie, the daughter of Kim Scott and Marshall Mathers (aka Eminem), has made a name for herself as podcast host and online personality, it’s her new role as a parent that she’s most protective of.

“It’s all about finding that balance between openness and privacy,” she explained. “That balance has become even more important to me as I navigate parenthood.”

Despite not growing up in the limelight in the same way her rap icon father did, Hailie says she relates to her father as a parent as she mulls over wants to share parts of her life with her fans.

“I want to share the proud, joyful moments that mean a lot to me, especially as a parent,” Hailie added, “but I’m also intentional about keeping certain parts of our lives just for us.”

While the first-time mom remains guarded, she has given followers a few sweet glimpses into Elliot’s early days, including a heartfelt Father’s Day tribute to Evan on June 15.

“Watching you become a father has been the most beautiful experience,” she captioned the post, which included adorable snaps of Evan with their baby boy. “These first 3 months have been full of love, late nights, and learning together — and I truly can’t imagine doing any of it without you. Happy first Father’s Day.”

In addition to Hailie, Eminem, shares two kids with his ex-wife, daughters Alaina Scott and Stevie Laine Scott, whom he adopted amid his split from Kim.

