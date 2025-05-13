Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Got in Trouble on Her Show for Complimenting People’s Appearance: ‘I Say F–k That’

BY: LBS STAFF Published 5 hours ago

“I used to be overweight, so I’m saying, I want you to say, ‘Damn!'” Clarkson declared. “Because some of those women are out here putting in the work, and we’re trying hard, and I want every person who sees me to think, ‘Damn! Well done!'”

Kelly Clarkson is all for celebrating self-confidence, for herself, and others — even if that gets her in a little hot water at work.

During her May 10 concert at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the American Idol alum opened up about the double standard she’s encountered when it comes to talking about appearance, particularly in the wake of her own weight loss.

After an enthusiastic fan called her “sexy” from the crowd, Clarkson took a moment to reflect on how such compliments are handled behind the scenes of her eponymous NBC talk show.

According to the daytime host, she’s been reprimanded for praising how others look, even when she genuinely means it as encouragement.

“Every time I go to an HR meeting, I’m like, ‘How have I not been fired?'” Clarkson said with a laugh. “They say you’re not allowed to say someone looks attractive, and I say f–k that.”

Clarkson, 43, acknowledged that some of the rules are in place to avoid making people feel bad about their past selves, but she doesn’t see why a compliment has to be controversial.

“They were like, ‘It might make people feel bad that they looked bad before.’ I was fat before, so I’m saying I want you to say, ‘Damn!'” she continued. “Because some of those bitches are out here working, and we’re trying, and I want every motherf–ker that passes me to go, ‘Damn! Well done!'”

While Clarkson has been candid about her weight loss, including her use of prescription medication to shed the excess pounds, she also made it clear she’s not equating weight loss with self-worth.

“I felt very confident before,” she told the crowd. “I felt fine both ways, but I’m just saying it’s a lot more fun with clothes now. And I’ve been working on it.”

Despite HR protocol, Clarkson says she’ll always welcome a compliment — especially when it comes from fans.

“Thank you for saying I look sexy,” she told the audience member. “I will not be calling HR.”

Clarkson closed the moment with a mix of humor and honesty, acknowledging the tricky balance between empowerment and workplace boundaries: “I know HR is not a joke, but it is really funny some of the things they talk about, and we’re like, ‘Oh no. We would never.'”

Thanking the crowd for coming to the concert, Clarkson added, “We love the talk show, but we usually don’t get to do shows because of the schedule, so thank you so much. It’s cool. It’s only like two hours away from home in New York City.”

