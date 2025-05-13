Watch: Kim Kardashian’s All-Star, All-Female ‘All’s Fair’ Legal Firm Drama Drops ‘Bitter’ First Trailer — Sexy, Dangerous [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 5 hours ago

Kim Kardashian’s venture into scripted TV with Ryan Murphy progresses with her new series. The reality star, pursuing a law degree in real life, leads a powerhouse cast of women as a team of female divorce lawyers who establish their own firm to challenge the world’s men. The drama is relentless both in and out of the courtroom, as this initial trailer brimming with outrage, tears, sex, and retribution demonstrates. Joined by Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, and Matthew Noszka, the cast is complemented by glimpses of notable guest stars already confirmed: Judith Light, Jessica Simpson, Brooke Shields, Grace Gummer, Ed O’Neill, Elizabeth Berkley, and more!

via: TooFab

