Jamie Foxx’s recovery seems to be going quite well.

A day after the actor was spotted waving to fans on a boat, he was spotted taking a few swings at an Illinois Topgolf.

According to an eyewitness, Jamie’s swing was strong and he actually won against the people he was competing with.

The eyewitness also said, “He was walking regular, not dragging his leg. His arm movement were definitely good,” adding, “He was just regular Jamie.”

This warms our heart. We pray Jamie makes a full recovery!