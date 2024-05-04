He's Still Going: Kendrick Lamar Drops 'Not Like Us,' Another Blistering Diss Track Aimed at Drake [Video] | lovebscott.com

Fans and non-fans alike are waiting for Drake’s response to Kendrick Lamar’s “Meet the Grahams,” but that didn’t stop Kendrick from dropping one more diss track in the meantime.

On Saturday afternoon, Kendrick treated fans to “Not Like Us” produced by Mustard.

via Pitchfork:

Along with his now-expected Drake disses on “Not Like Us,” Lamar takes aim at some of the rapper’s October’s Very Own (OVO) affiliates. Among the targets are security guard Chubbs (“They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs”), PartyNextDoor (“And Party at the party playin’ wit’ his nose now”), and sometime rapper Baka Not Nice (“And Baka got a weird case/Why is he around?/Certified Lover Boys, certified pedophiles”).

For those who wanted Kendrick to take his vitriol to the clubs — this one’s for you. Listen below.