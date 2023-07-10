Gabrielle Union Responds To Claims She Is Too “Old” For Swimwear

Don’t try and tell Gabrielle Union to cover up.

via: Vibe

Gabrielle Union has issued a response to critics who claim she is too old to wear bikinis. As a guest on the Who What Wear podcast with Hilary Kerr, the 50-year-old detailed how the trolling comments do not impact her choice in swimwear.

“Somebody said, ‘You’re old enough to be somebody’s grandma, why are you still in — like wearing swimsuits?’” the actress shared with Kerr.

“I’m like, ‘First of all, they’re not just swimsuits. They are thongs.’ And you’re gonna see these cheeks until my ass literally falls off, and I might just wear a swimsuit in the casket. I don’t know. That just might be for you, for that one commenter… it’s just gonna be like, me in a thong, like, a**-up in the casket.”

She went on to explain how Hollywood standards are bound by ageist ideals.

“At 35, they start treating you like you’ve got osteoporosis. You start becoming invisible and it’s a weird, empty feeling to feel like you’re disappearing in front of your own eyes,” described the Deliver Us From Eva star. “You start taking on the same attitude as [a] society that believes that you lack value.”

She continued to elaborate, adding, “We need to boldly take up space and boldly claim and acknowledge our own beauty in all that we do, instead of waiting. Claim you, whether it’s you fall in love with a younger dude… you love you more than anybody else loves you.”

The Bring It On actress also recently shared her intimate journey to 50 in a two-episode special on BET+ with her family and closest friends along for the ride. According to the official description, she shared a road that sheds light on the woman she once was and honors who she is in the present while discovering the deeply rooted, bada** that she has always been.

Traveling through parts of Africa, including Ghana and Namibia, the Breaking In actress explored her heritage and both gained wisdom and shed what no longer works for her, while welcoming others to relearn, rediscover, and reconnect.

Watch the trailer for Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50 below.