Drake's Camp Denies Kendrick Lamar's Secret Daughter Claims: ‘Utter Fabrication' | lovebscott.com

Drake and Kendrick Lamar both shared new diss tracks with salacious allegations.

Drake’s camp has denied Kendrick Lamar’s claims that he has a secret daughter he allegedly kept hidden for over a decade.

A source close to the rapper told TMZ that the allegation is an “utter fabrication.” Drake himself responded on his Instagram story, joking, “nahhhh hold on can someone find my hidden daughter pls and send her to me … these guys are in shambles.”

Drake responds to Kendrick Lamar’s diss: “nahhh hold on, can someone find my hidden daughter pls and send her to me … these guys are in shambles” pic.twitter.com/9KsNj7W8nX — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 4, 2024

Kendrick Lamar made the accusation in his new diss track “Meet the Grahams,” rapping, “Dear baby girl / I’m sorry that your father not active inside your world / He don’t commit to much but his music, yeah, that’s for sure / He a narcissist, misogynist, livin’ inside his songs / Try destroy families rather than takin’ care of his own.”

“Should be teachin’ you time tables or watchin’ Frozen with you / Or at your eleventh birthday, singin’ poems with you / Instead, he be in Turks payin’ for sex and poppin’ Percs, examples that you don’t deserve,” Kendrick continues. “But I would like to say it’s not your fault that he’s hidin’ another child.”

Later, he adds, “You lied about your son, you lied about your daughter, huh / You lied about them other kids that’s out there hopin’ that you come.” The existence of Drake’s son, Adonis, was only revealed after Pusha T infamously rapped “You are hiding a child, let that boy come home” on his 2018 diss track “The Story of Adidon.”

Kendrick dropped “Meet the Grahams” shortly after Drake released a bombshell diss track of his own, “Family Matters,” in which he claimed that Kendrick was physically abusive towards his longtime fiancée Whitney Alford and that one of his children was actually fathered by his associate Dave Free.

“When you put your hands on your girl, is it self-defense ’cause she bigger than you?” he raps. “They hired a crisis management team to clean up the fact that you beat on your queen.”

“Meet the Grahams” and “Family Matters” are just the latest broadsides in the ongoing war between the two rap stars, which ignited when Kendrick Lamar took shots at Drake and J. Cole in his guest verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” in late March.

