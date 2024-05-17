Kel Mitchell's Ex-Wife Responds To Cheating Accusations, Denies Claims She Got Pregnant by Multiple Men During Marriage | lovebscott.com

Tyisha Hampton said Kel Mitchell is lying in an effort to make himself look better post-split.

Kel Mitchell’s ex-wife shut down claims made by the former Nickelodeon star in a new TikTok video, sharing her side of the story after he accused her of cheating and getting pregnant by other men during their marriage between 1999 and 2005.

Tyisha Hampton spoke about meeting Mitchell on the set of Good Burger, stating the first red flag she noticed in their relationship was a lack of self-confidence on his end.

“Don’t ever get into a marriage with anybody who is insecure,” she advised at the start of her video while addressing allegations made by Mitchell on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Hampton, who shares son Lyric and daughter Allure with the actor, said she was a virgin when she tied the knot with the former Kenan & Kel star. Mitchell, for his part, said he hung onto their relationship for the sake of the two children.

“I ended up marrying my ex-wife because we had another baby. We had the abortion and then we had a baby… and she ended up telling me that the baby that was aborted wasn’t mine,” he claimed on the podcast. “Within that process, you already marry within a lie.”

Hampton fired back in her TikTok clip and claimed he was spreading rumors. “The very first time that I had sex, I was impregnated with my son, who is here and he’s alive and well. There could not have been an abortion between any of that because obviously, that’s not how that works,” she said.

During his explosive interview, Mitchell also claimed to have spotted Hampton with another man at a hotel, fueling his distrust. “I got in the whip, went driving around, saw her whip. I saw it at the hotel. I go to the lobby, and it turns out the dude just came walking down the lobby about to go to the car. My car that she was driving,” he told Sharpe, which she denied.

Hampton argued that his lies were piling up in an effort to make himself look better post-split.

“That’s really crazy work. But then also to state that because of these fake abortions, because of cheating you wanted to — because of me cheating — this man said he wanted to kill himself,” said Hampton. “Just think about how narcissistic that sounds.”

The exes have been embroiled in legal drama over the past few years and it appears there is still no love lost.

Previous court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed that Mitchell requested a court order that would prohibit his ex-wife from filing any new motions without permission from the court after a judge ruled that he did not owe his ex-wife a dime in back support.

via: RadarOnline.com