Say What Now? Woman Says 'Arrest Me Now' After Cutting Off Lover's Penis | lovebscott.com

Officers found “a severed penis in the trash can” and a naked, unresponsive man inside her hotel room; he was pronounced dead at the scene, before the suspect allegedly explained why she cut off his genitals.

Content warning: The following article contains disturbing details.

A Colorado woman is facing murder charges after allegedly cutting her boyfriend’s penis off during an argument, say police.

On Tuesday, May 14, at approximately 8:50 p.m., officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the Woodspring Suites on Market Street for a call about an unresponsive male, the department said in a release.

The woman, later identified as Shenting Guo, 32, “believed her boyfriend was dead but couldn’t provide a reason why,” according to the affidavit in support of warrantless arrest obtained by PEOPLE.

The dispatcher said the woman was “hysterical” while she was given CPR instructions, the affidavit says.

When officers arrived at the hotel room, they saw a bed with a large amount of blood smeared on it. Guo was upset and crying, according to the affidavit.

Officers then spotted a naked, unresponsive man lying on his back with his feet under the bed, the affidavit says.

As the officers were performing CPR, “they noticed the man’s penis appeared to be cut off,” it says. The man was suffering from “apparent trauma to his genitalia.”

EMTs noticed a stab wound to the man’s leg but didn’t know if it was recent. The man died and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found “a severed penis in the trash can” inside the hotel room bathroom, the affidavit says.

Guo was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. She remains held at the Mesa County Detention Center.

Guo spoke to one of the officers when he went to wash his hands in the laundry room of the hotel.

She allegedly told the officer to “arrest her now,” explaining that the man was her “boyfriend/fiancé/husband,” the affidavit says.

She allegedly claimed that she and the man had previously gotten into an argument because he wouldn’t let her go to sleep, and that she had threatened to stab him.

She said she stabbed the man in the leg that morning, the affidavit alleges.

The officer arrested Guo, who continued speaking to authorities after she was given her Miranda rights, according to the affidavit.

She allegedly told a detective that she thought the man “got her pregnant again,” the affidavit says.

They argued earlier that day over whether he was the baby’s father, according to the affidavit.

While they argued, Guo said she stabbed the man in the leg, police allege, according to the affidavit.

“She said she was not trying to kill him, but admitted to stabbing him because she was ‘so angry,’ “ the affidavit states.

She then said she cut off the man’s penis, the affidavit alleges.

After that, she said she didn’t think the man was in any pain, so she went to a nearby store and bought rubbing alcohol, antibiotics and beer, the affidavit alleges. She said she forgot to buy bandages, the affidavit claims.

As the day wore on, the man said he felt cold and feared that he might die, according to the affidavit.

She gave him ibuprofen, water and “greens,” the affidavit alleges.

It is unclear whether Guo has retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

She is scheduled to appear in court on May 22 according to online court records.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name.

via: PEOPLE