Darron Lee, a former first-round draft pick for the New York Jets, was arrested and charged in Tennessee for allegedly murdering his girlfriend.

via TMZ:

According to multiple outlets … cops were dispatched to a home near Ooltewah — about two-and-a-half hours outside of Nashville — for a report of CPR in progress.

After arriving on the scene, cops say they located the victim and attempted life-saving measures, but she later succumbed to her injuries.

Detectives responded to the scene … with preliminary findings indicating the death was a result of a homicide. Lee was then identified as the suspect and taken into custody at the scene.

Lee has reportedly been charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. According to jail records, he is being held without bond and has a court appearance scheduled for this coming Wednesday.

After playing at The Ohio State University — winning the national championship in 2014 — he was drafted by the Jets with the 20th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent three years with Gang Green … racking up 241 total tackles, 17 for a loss and four sacks.

In 2019, he joined the Kansas City Chiefs for one season, totaling 31 tackles in 16 games. He would then sign with the Buffalo Bills … playing two games in Western New York.

It’s not the first time the 31-year-old has been arrested … he was booked for assault and domestic violence in Ohio back in 2023 — later pleading guilty as part of a plea deal.

It’s giving CTE.