Kristin Davis Shares Makeup-Free Selfie After Dissolving Fillers | lovebscott.com

Following her claim of being relentlessly ridiculed for her facial fillers, the ‘Sex and the City’ star disclosed her choice to dissolve them.

Kristin Davis is showing off her natural beauty!

Earlier this week, the And Just Like That … star shared a selfie on Instagram, in which she appeared to be makeup-free and sans facial fillers after she dissolved them following apparent criticism.

Davis, 58, also seemingly rocked her natural curls in the shot.

“Fresh ????? by @rebekahforecast + NYC water = Kenya hair vibes part 2?? ??,” she captioned her photo.

This comes after the Sex and the City star claimed that she was “ridiculed relentlessly” over her fillers, and revealed her decision to dissolve them.

In an interview with The Telegraph in June, she said she’d be criticized on social media about the work she’s had done, specifically fillers.

“It’s hard to be confronted with your younger self at all times. And it’s a challenge to remember that you don’t have to look like that,” Davis said. “The internet wants you to — but they also don’t want you to. They’re very conflicted…”

The actress added that Botox was her introduction to cosmetic injections.

“I was super-excited I didn’t have to have my lateral lines,” she said. “But I didn’t do anything else for a long time.”

Davis said she later had dermal fillers, admitting that her experience has often been unpleasant due to how people reacted.

“I have done fillers and it’s been good and I’ve done fillers and it’s been bad,” Davis told The Telegraph. “I’ve had to get them dissolved and I’ve been ridiculed relentlessly. And I have shed tears about it. It’s very stressful.”

“It’s whatever. I can’t keep it up. I don’t have time,” she continued, before pointing out, “You’re trusting doctors [but] people personally blame us when it goes wrong — [as if] I jabbed a needle in my face…”

