Jamie Foxx's Daughter Hits Back at False Narratives, Says the Actor Is Out of the Hospital and Recuperating [Photo]

Jamie Foxx’s daughter has had enough of people — like Touré — spreading false narratives about her father.

Not long after Touré took to social media with claims Jamie was on life support and in the ICU, Jamie’s daughter Corinne took to Instagram to deny everything.

In her post, she says not only has Jamie been out of the hospital for weeks — but that he’s recovering AND was playing pickle ball yesterday.

Take a look at the family’s update below.

We don’t care who’s wrong or who’s right — we’re just happy to hear Jamie is recovering!