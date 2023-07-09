Jamie Foxx Waves to Fans from a Mega-Boat in First Public Sighting Since Hospitalization



Jamie Foxx — is that you?

The actor was spotted for the first time over the weekend since he was hospitalized for a “medical emergency” several months ago.

In the clip, published by TMZ, the actor can be seen aboard a boat on the Chicago River on Sunday afternoon.

As people wave to him, he waves back — signaling that he’s doing much better than rumored.

TMZ also notes that there’s footage of Jamie out and about enjoying the Chicago nightlife.

It was previously reported that Jamie was moved to Chicago to further his rehabilitation at one of the top rehab facilities in the country.

These are all great updates! It seems the rehabilitation is well underway.