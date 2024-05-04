Report: Lynne Spears Flies to LA After Britney Blames Her for Hotel Drama, Insiders Say They Fear for Pop Star’s Safety | lovebscott.com

Britney Spears got into a huge fight with her boyfriend Wednesday night, and she ended up out of control, crying, possibly cut, and almost driven away in an ambulance.

Per a video obtained by the Daily Mail, paparazzi caught up with the mom of three at LAX Airport Friday, as she was being picked up by her son, Bryan Spears, who has maintained a relatively good relationship with his famous sister in recent years.

Britney’s relatives remained mum for the most part, but when the pap asked Lynne, 69, whether she will always be there for the “Toxic” singer “no matter what,” she nodded “yes” with a sad look on her face.

Lynne flew to the West Coast 24 hours after an ambulance was called for Britney, 42, early Thursday morning after she allegedly got into a fight with her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, at Chateau Marmont.

The “Oops! … I Did It Again” singer was spotted outside the luxe hotel holding a pillow as first responders were on the scene.

She was not taken to a hospital, however, and multiple sources also insisted that she was “safe” at home and doing “fine” hours after the incident.

Britney then took to Instagram shortly after to deny reports of a dispute with her ex-con beau, and claimed paramedics showed up at her door “illegally.”

The “Circus” singer also blamed Lynne for the drama that took place in a separate post — in which she also showed off her swollen foot, claiming the “Through the Storm” author “set [her] up.”

She added, “I know my mom was involved !!! I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out !!!

“I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it !!

Multiple sources told Page Six exclusively Saturday that several people close to Britney are worried for the “Crossroads” star, fearing that she may be unraveling due to serious mental health issues.

“I hate to say it, but the way this is all going — this is what we feared,” one insider said.

Another source, familiar with Britney’s conservatorship case, suggested that perhaps the guardianship was a good idea after all.

“There is no question that Jamie Spears is a flawed father and the way that Britney was put to work in Vegas was awful. It should never have happened,” the insider explained.

“However, there is also no question that the conservatorship — and the interventions prior to it — happened for a reason and it wasn’t because her dad wanted to make some nefarious money grab.”

The source continued, “It was put in place because Britney has serious mental health issues and was going completely off the rails.”

Last week, after two years of fighting in court, Britney settled the case with her estranged father, Jamie Spears, reportedly winning no money herself and having to pay her dad’s legal bills.

Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told Page Six in a statement at the time, “Her wish for freedom is now truly complete.”

via: Page Six