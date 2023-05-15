Jamie Foxx Doing Physical Rehabilitation at Chicago Medical Center

Jamie Foxx is in a new city following his daughter Corinne’s social media update on his condition last week.

According to a new report from TMZ, the actor is in Chicago at the top physical medicine and rehabilitation center in the country.

Before you write this off as another rumor, there are photos of Jamie’s family — including his daughters Corinne and Anelise, as well as Anelise’s mother, Kristin Grannis, were all in Chicago both Saturday and Sunday.

It’s still unclear what happened to Jamie, but the recovery center specializes in stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehab, spinal cord injury rehab and cancer rehabilitation.

Jamie’s family members appeared to be in good spirits over the weekend, and there are signs he’s alert and active — including the fact Kristin left the center with Mother’s Day flowers and a balloon.

Last week, Corinne announced her father had been out of the hospital for “weeks” and was “recuperating.” She also mentioned he was playing pickle ball. The facility does have a sports and recreation program, so that could explain why.