Sisqo Is Confused by Fan Bringing Up His Name During Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef, Replies With Meme | lovebscott.com

Sometimes the only reaction you can give is in the form of a meme.

Sisqo doesn’t know why people are mentioning him in Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s feud, which has picked up over the last few days.

On Friday, the singer hopped on social media to see people saying Drake was like him but with better marketing. Sisqo had no clue why the comparisons were being brought up and shared a clip from the Real Housewives of Atlanta where Nene Leakes asks why she’s getting involved in drama.

“Now why am I in it, now see how I get thrown into stuff. I aint even did nothing,” Leakes says in the clip.

The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has hit a fever pitch thanks to the latter releasing another diss track titled “Not Like Us” on Saturday. Kendrick attacked Drake’s relationship with women, his OVO crew, and his affinity for Atlanta and working with artists from the city.

In one of his verses, K. Dot says Drake slept with one of Lil Wayne’s exes while he was serving a one-year sentence on Riker’s Island. “Fucked on Wayne’s girl while he was in jail, that’s conniving / Then get his face tatted like a bitch, apologizing,” Lamar raps.

Weezy confirmed this happened in his memoir Gone ‘Til November. According to Wayne, Drake visited him and admitted what he did but he was still hurt by it even if the hook-up happened before he dated the woman.

“As a man, honestly, that shit hurt…and not because it was Drake. It could’ve been any man, and it would’ve hurt the same,” he said in his memoir. “She said it happened way before we got together, but she just never told me.”