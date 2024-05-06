Kim Kardashian Is Booed Relentlessly at Tom Brady’s Netflix Roast | lovebscott.com

Kim Kardashian made a special appearance on Netflix‘s The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady and was greeted with loud boos.

Kardashian, who also made a number of digs at Caitlyn Jenner, was called up from the crowd by presenter and comedian Kevin Hart to give a toast, and while she initially received some applause at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, it was quickly drowned out by a chorus of boos, forcing Kardashian to pause as she began her speech.

“Well, I know a lot of people make fun of your height, ” she says to Hart, before stopping, clearly affected by the crowd reaction.

“Alright, alright, alright,” Kardashian said.

Hart was heard saying in the background, “Whoa! Whoa!”

Kardashian forged ahead with her roast, comparing Brady to Caitlyn Jenner, who was Kardashian’s step-parent before a separation from Kris Kardashian in 2013. Jenner announced her transition as a transgender woman in 2015.

“I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might,” Kardashian began, referencing rumors that she and the quarterback dated in the spring if 2023.

“Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were and I’d never say if we did or not, I’d just release the tape,” she continued.

“But I do know it would never work out. An ex-athlete, high cheek bones, slinky hair—you remind me too much of my stepdad now. Part of me thinks you would want to entrust me just to try on my clothes.

Then, a meme appeared on screen showing “the evolution of Tom Brady,” comparing the physical transformation of Brady to that of Jenner.

“I know the transition from the NFL must have been really hard, but I think my stepdad is a great example from you. She’s one of the greatest athletes in the world who’s proved you can do anything in this next chapter. You can become a commentator, a far-right Republican, or even a strong, confident woman.”

Kardashian finished her three-minute stint with some words of advice: “I’m just here tonight to support you and celebrate you. I’ll give you the same advice I give all of my exes: good luck knowing the best is behind you.”

Brady later addressed Kardashian with his own dig: “I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight. Not because of this, but because her kids are at home with their dad,” he said, referencing her ex-husband Kanye West and his recent troubles.

