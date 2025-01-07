Hulk Hogan Booed Heavily During ‘Monday Night Raw’ Netflix Debut

BY: Walker Published 51 mins ago

Although WWE‘s Netflix debut was a hit, not everyone was met with a warm welcome.

Hogan, who was rumored to appear at the event, entered the arena about two and a half hours into the show to the tune of his classic walk-out song “Real American.” Joined by Jimmy Heart, Hogan was welcomed by a sea of boos from the crowd as he plugged his Real American Beer brand and congratulated the WWE on its collaboration with the streaming giant.

“In the past, I’ve had a whole bunch of partners down the line,” Hogan said. “I had incredible partners, like the Macho Man Randy Savage. I’ve had giant-sized partners like Andre the Giant. But the greatest partner the WWE has ever had, is the fact that tonight, we’re making history, and the WWE has tag teamed up with Netflix, the greatest tag team partner of all time.”

One audience member, who shared a video of Hogan’s entrance on X, wrote, “Watching Hulk Hogan get annihilated with boos while trying to sell his ripoff Bud Light beer was effing IN-CREDIBLE. And I grew up a Hulkamaniac.”

Watching Hulk Hogan get annihilated with boos while trying to sell his ripoff Bud Light beer was effing IN-CREDIBLE. And I grew up a Hulkamaniac. The crowd ultimately dictates the story and Hulkamania is dead, killed by Terry Bollea. #WWEonNetflix pic.twitter.com/GfmcUi7pf1 — John Hoey (@JohnnyHoey) January 7, 2025

Watching Hulk Hogan get booed out of a building filled with 18k people restored my faith in humanity ? #WWERAW #RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/f8qBP7uILt — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) January 7, 2025

Hogan has become a pariah in the WWE community since his heyday in the early ’80s. Trouble first started for Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, when a tape from 2007 emerged of him using a racial slur. The WWE cut him from their Hall of Fame in 2015 in light of the incident but reinstated him in 2018. Hogan has only made things worse since then, becoming a stark supporter of President-elect Donald Trump.

