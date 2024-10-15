Home > NEWS

GloRilla Says Men Are Trying to Trap Her to Get Pregnant But She Wants a Surrogate [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

GloRilla’s womb is off-limits.

On Monday (Oct. 14), during a sit-down with Charlamagne Tha God for “Out Of Context,” the Memphis star revealed she plans on using a surrogate when the time comes.

When asked whether the “This n**ga tryna get me pregnant, I need to tie my tubes” line from her and Latto’s “PROCEDURE” was based on a real-life experience, GloRilla responded, “Yeah.” As for how she’d deal with being pregnant, the “Wanna Be” artist jokingly answered, “1-800.”

“I do want to have kids, but not my own kids. I want to do a surrogate,” she elaborated. “I want somebody else to have my baby. I want them to have my DNA, but I don’t want to have it.”

“I just don’t want to actually have a baby… All my friends have kids, and they’re restricted a lot when they’re pregnant. I’m like, ‘Nah, I don’t want to go through that,’” the rapper explained. Charlamagne Tha God later reminded her that pregnancies only last nine months, to which she replied, “That’s too long.”

Elsewhere in their conversation, the “Wanna Be” artist opened up about working with Sexyy Red on “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME,” which sampled Boosie Badazz’s 2000s classic “Wipe Me Down.” She detailed, “The world [had been wanting] me and Sexyy Red to collab and s**t, so we had to make that happen. I was like, ‘OK, this is a fun song. This sounds like something she would get on.’”

The pair seemingly has other records in the vault, too. “We [were] in the studio working on something, and we actually did another song,” the Collective Music Group signee said.

via: Rap-Up

You can watch the full interview below.

