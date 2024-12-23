Home > NEWS

Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis Sued After Business Venture Involving Chris Brown Goes South

BY: Walker

Published 47 mins ago

Glen “Big Baby” Davis is being sued by a woman who claims the ex-NBA star screwed up her business deal with Chris Brown.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, a woman named Dr. Lyndsey White. White, a pharmaceutical scientist, had involvement in a business venture with Davis. In her suit, White claims that she and Glen Davis collaborated in 2021 to create a barbecue sauce. Court documents also allege that she gave Davis a 30,000 investment for a marijuana company.

Not too long after, Glen Davis introduced her to Brown. She and Brown had plans to create a fragrance line, but Davis had thwarted her plans after a 2021 arrest for defrauding the NBA’s Players’ Health and Benefit Welfare Plan. White claims that Davis became “aggressive,” making her “fear for her life.” She also alleged that he was the reason for her severed ties with Chris Brown, which she called a “major client.”

via: Hot97

White uing for breach of contract, intentional misrepresentation and more … and is asking for unspecified damages.

Davis — who played in the NBA from 2007 through 2015 — is currently behind bars at FPC Duluth in Minnesota … serving a 40-month prison sentence stemming from his 2021 arrest.

On the music front, Chris Brown recently performed two sold-out shows in South Africa. As Hot97 reported, Brown received an onslaught of criticism from South African women’s rights groups earlier this year.

