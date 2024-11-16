Gabrielle Union Ditches X, Says ‘Enough Is Enough’ on Elon Musk’s Platform

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Gabrielle Union is the latest celebrity to announce that she’s abandoning X, formerly Twitter.

“There are pivotal moments in life when we must declare that enough is enough,” wrote Union in her last-ever post on the platform. “Platforms like X were founded on authentic connections, true engagement, and creative expression, all anchored in respect for user privacy and trust. Yet, with the recent and upcoming changes to the terms of service—and the return of volatile figures—I find myself at a crossroads, facing a direction I can no longer fully support. I am committed to engaging in spaces that truly value inclusivity, respect, and integrity in the digital world. Sometimes, that means recognizing the last straw and knowing to step away.”

She thanked her followers for their support and entertainment over the years, adding that they can still find her on Instagram, Threads, TikTok, Spill, Facebook, and the rising Twitter competitor, BlueSky. “Thank you all for being such an incredible part of this journey!” she wrote. “Let’s keep spreading love and light to one another in the ways that truly matter.”

end of an era ?? pic.twitter.com/DfUxoGz2HX — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 15, 2024

Union isn’t the only celebrity to have said goodbye to Twitter. Recently, Jamie Lee Curtis revealed that she had deactivated her account, while Don Lemon said he left the platform because it no longer serves as a place for “honest debate and discussion, transparency, and free speech.”

X’s new terms of service state, “By submitting, posting or displaying Content on or through the Services, you grant us a worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free license to make your Content available to the rest of the world.”