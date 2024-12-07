Freaks Come Out At Night: Usher Left Stunned By Intimate Couple During Concert [Video]

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Usher was stunned by a couple that showed off some steamy PDA during his concert in Brooklyn, New York.

On the big screen it was shown how a man and a woman who reports indicate are in a relationship, started making out intensely while Usher and other security crews were staring at them.

The camera went on snapping the 46-year-old’s facial reactions, and then pulled back to a wide angle, revealing the audience witnessing the couple in another intimate moment.

Advertisement

In footage shared online, Usher confirms with the man that he doesn’t want him to “feed his girl,” which he clarified wasn’t happening and said, “I got it.” The man takes two cherries, feeds his girl, then starts making out with her and grabbing the guardrail with his feet up against the wall while humping her at the same time.

Dog I am crying ?????????????????? pic.twitter.com/IJreniAfpJ — Nicholas (@NICKSAYSGO) December 6, 2024

I was at the Usher concert last night and this dude was ready to jump his woman’s bones in front of everybody! And PLEASE watch til the end! ??? #PastPresentFutureTour pic.twitter.com/JJtcd4KFN8 — travis’s video soul. (@travisfromdabk_) December 6, 2024