Home > NEWS

Freaks Come Out At Night: Usher Left Stunned By Intimate Couple During Concert [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 6 hours ago

Usher was stunned by a couple that showed off some steamy PDA during his concert in Brooklyn, New York.

On the big screen it was shown how a man and a woman who reports indicate are in a relationship, started making out intensely while Usher and other security crews were staring at them.

The camera went on snapping the 46-year-old’s facial reactions, and then pulled back to a wide angle, revealing the audience witnessing the couple in another intimate moment.

Advertisement

In footage shared online, Usher confirms with the man that he doesn’t want him to “feed his girl,” which he clarified wasn’t happening and said, “I got it.” The man takes two cherries, feeds his girl, then starts making out with her and grabbing the guardrail with his feet up against the wall while humping her at the same time.

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

JT Shares Heartfelt Message Following Her Younger Brother’s Death

By: Walker
NEWS

Barry Keoghan Deactivates Instagram Account Due to ‘Lies’, Calls Out Fans For Showing Up At Family’s House: ‘Too Many Lines Being Crossed’

By: Walker
NEWS

Influencer Dominique Brown Dies of Food Allergy at Industry Event Despite Reportedly Informing Staff of Her Allergens

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

‘Noose Tightening’ Reportedly on UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s Killer, Says New York Mayor — As Mystery Grows Over How Hitman Escaped World’s Most Surveilled City

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Ice Spice Claps Back to Haters Over Weight Loss With Help From SpongeBob

By: Walker
NEWS

Kendrick Lamar & SZA Add New Dates To Grand National Tour Including Extra Toronto Show

By: Walker
NEWS

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ Exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Are All Smiles as They Step Out Together

By: Walker
NEWS

Ray J Threatens To Expose His Enemies In Concerning Video

By: Walker
NEWS

Steve Mensch, Tyler Perry Studios President, Dead at 62 After Single-Seater Plane Crash in Florida

By: Walker
NEWS

Eddie Murphy Is Reportedly Making Martin Lawrence Pay For Their Kids’ Wedding — Despite His $200 Million Fortune

By: LBS STAFF