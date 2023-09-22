Dwyane Wade on Telling Gabrielle Union He Was Having a Kid With Another Woman: 'This is My Family, This is My Story' [Video]

Dwyane Wade is looking back at a painful moment in his past with wife Gabrielle Union — one that almost led to the end of their relationship.

via: Complex

Back in 2013, Dwyane Wade had an indiscretion that resulted in the birth of his son, Xavier.

While he and now-wife Gabrielle Union were on an apparent break, Wade fathered the now-9-year-old boy with Basketball Wives star Aja Metoyer. While it proved to be a difficult point in Wade and Union’s relationship, Wade still proposed to the actress later that year.

“I had to sit with my now-wife about this and have this conversation,” Wade told Shannon Sharpe on CLUB SHAY SHAY, explaining that he told Union before the news became public.

“I couldn’t have gotten through that moment without her sticking with me. We were in the playoffs, I think even going into the finals. That was a rough time for me, bro. You got a lot on your mind, you’re keeping something from people you love and it’s heavy. At night, when it get quiet, and it’s just you and your thoughts, them thoughts is loud.”

He continued, “I tried to pussyfoot around it. I tried to break up with her. ‘Hey, things have been bad lately. Hey, we been having a little distance in our relationship anyway.’ I tried all that. She kept showing up. And so, it hasn’t been perfect. It would never be perfect. But that was nine years ago.”

“I couldn’t have gotten through that moment without her sticking with me. We were in the playoffs, I think even going into the finals. That was a rough time for me, bro. You got a lot on your mind, you’re keeping something from people you love and it’s heavy. At night, when it get quiet, and it’s just you and your thoughts, them thoughts is loud.”

He continued, “I tried to pussyfoot around it. I tried to break up with her. ‘Hey, things have been bad lately. Hey, we been having a little distance in our relationship anyway.’ I tried all that. She kept showing up. And so, it hasn’t been perfect. It would never be perfect. But that was nine years ago.”