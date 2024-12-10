Chris Rock Reportedly ‘Storms Out’ Mid-Set After Outburst at Billionaire’s Holiday Party

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Chris Rock reportedly didn’t finish his stand-up set at billionaire Anthony Pratty’s Christmas Party.

The 59-year-old comedian did a surprise set at Pratt’s holiday party over the weekend, according to The Post.

However, his set was cut short after he joked, “Our new push will be outer space. We’ll put all the Mexicans on the rockets.”

The Post’s Cindy Adams, who attended the soirée, said Rock “saw something the audience did not” that “upset him.”

He shouted that “he wasn’t supposed to be taped, videoed, reported or whatever else wasn’t supposed to happen.”

Rock then “[barreled] quickly, forcefully, through people to the exit doors” without explaining why.

“Without a second’s hesitation, stormed out — never to return,” Adams described the incident.

Page Six has reached out to Rock’s reps but did not immediately hear back.

via: Page Six

TMZ caught up with Chris’s brother Tony, who is also a stand-up comedian in his own right, at LAX amid the controversy … where he gave an expletive-filled explanation as to why his brother was in the right for his heated response.

As Tony put it … people shouldn’t be filming comedians’ sets — even at private functions — as they’re constantly working through their material. According to Tony, fans who try and put out incomplete work are “f***ing a**holes,” which is why he can understand Chris’ frustration.

He added … “If you record it and put it up before the joke is perfected, it’s like a chef giving you a plate of food before it’s finished. It’s like buying a car before they’re done making it. You should wait for the finished product.”