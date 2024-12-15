Chris Rock Jokes ‘No One Would Care’ About Luigi Mangione if He Looked Like Jonah Hill in ‘SNL’ Monologue

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

The Chris Rock-hosted “Saturday Night Live” episode included plenty of jokes about the arrest of the suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO shooter.

Rock joked that “no one would care” about alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO assassin Luigi Mangione if he looked like Jonah Hill in his “Saturday Night Live” monologue.

“We got Luigi … you know. And that’s good. I really feel sorry for the family. I mean, everybody is fixated on how good this guy looks,” he said on the sketch comedy show Saturday.

Advertisement

Comedian, Chris Rock, opened a monologue addressing Luigi and the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, on his return to Saturday Night Live. pic.twitter.com/YMMqFCCpNy — Tribe ERA Worldwide™ (@TribeERAWW) December 15, 2024

“If he looked like Jonah Hill no one would care. They’d already given him the chair already. He’d be dead, OK?” the comedian added.

Rock, 59, said Mangione allegedly “killed a man” who had a family and kids.

“I mean, I have condolences … I have real condolences for the health care CEO. This is a real person, you know?” he continued.

Advertisement

“But you also got to go, ‘You know, sometimes drug dealers get shot.’ I mean, you’ve seen ‘The Wire,’ right?” the actor said as the audience erupted in laughter.

Mangione, 26, is accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson as he walked outside a Hilton hotel in New York City on Dec. 4.

After police arrested the Ivy League college graduate, photos of him went viral online, with many users thirsting over his appearance.

Mangione has been charged with second-degree murder, several gun charges, forgery, providing false identification to police and more.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in his opening monologue, Rock slammed Jake Paul for beating Mike Tyson in their highly publicized boxing match last month.

“Who is this Jake Paul?” the “Everybody Hates Chris” alum asked.

“This 27-year-old punching a 60-year-old in the face. Is this what the white man has reduced himself to? Stop it!” he added.

“Who’s he going to fight next, Morgan Freeman? I hate Jake Paul. I got landlord hate for him.”

Advertisement

via: Page Six