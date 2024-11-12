Cher Reveals Warren Beatty’s ‘Pedophile Kiss’: How Singer Was Smooched by Hollywood Icon Aged Only 15 — Before All-Night Swimsuit Pool Party

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

Cher is sharing some candid memories about growing up in Hollywood.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the alleged smooch took place before an all-night pool party at the Bonnie and Clyde icon’s home.

Revealing in her new book Cher: The Memoir, Part One, the singer, 78, admitted she went on to have two dates with Beatty – who was nine years her senior – after their embrace at his “beautiful house”.

He invited her over to make up for nearly driving into her car on Sunset Boulevard.

She wrote: “Pulling into the parking lot of the famous Schwab’s Pharmacy, I jumped out and yelled, ‘What the f—‘s the matter with you? You almost hit me.’

“The man was wearing big, black-framed sunglasses, but I could still tell that he was unbelievably handsome, with one of the sexiest smiles I’d ever seen. When he took off his glasses, I realized that it was Warren Beatty.”

On entering his house, she added: “He showed me inside, fixed us some cheese and crackers, then leaned in and kissed me.

“Now, this is interesting, I thought as I kissed him back.”

On the kiss turning into a pool party, Cher continued: “The two of us went swimming, with me in Natalie Wood’s bathing suit, and we had a great time.

“Afterward I drove home in a happy daze at 4am and found Mom and (step-father) Gilbert (LaPiere) standing on the doorstep in their nightclothes, furious that I’d defied my curfew again.”

When Beatty, now 87, called her the following morning and asked her out to dinner, Cher shut him down, all too-aware of her mother eaves-dropping on the call.

After the Shampoo star suggested they go swimming, Cher says she laughed “at his random suggestion,” adding: “I didn’t want him to know how young I was or that I was grounded, so I told him, ‘My mother’s p—– with me for getting home late, so I’m not going any place.’

“‘Let me talk to your mom,’ he laughed’.

“I wish I had a photograph of the look on her face when she realized who she was speaking to.

“She literally melted in front of my eyes and when I arranged to meet him she was beside herself.”

According to Cher, her mom whispered to her as she left for her next date: “You have to tell me everything.”

Cher “enjoyed (Beatty’s company)” and went on two more dates with him. But shortly after, she met her future husband and collaborator Sonny Bono, who she was with the last time Beatty called her.

Cher recalled him asking “Do you want to go to dinner?”

She responded: “Well, I have a boyfriend,’ to which Beatty replied: “Okay, do you want to go to lunch?”

Cher said: “It was so cute and so him.”

On why her mother let her date a man nine years her senior when she was only 15, Cher writes: “Any other mother might have stopped me from meeting up with a man notorious for sleeping with almost every woman he encountered in Hollywood (and New York, and Paris, and London, and Kuala Lumpur).

“But my childhood was never normal.”

via: Radar Online

