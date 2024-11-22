Burglary Raids on Mansions of Travis Kelce and His Teammate Patrick Mahomes Spark FBI Probe Over ‘Transnational Crime Ring’

BY: Walker Published 11 hours ago

The FBI is reportedly working with local law enforcement to investigate recent burglaries at the homes of high-profile athletes including Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are part of a transnational crime ring.

As previously reported, Kelce’s home was burglarized on October 7, according to a Kansas police department.

Police reported that the loss of Swift’s boyfriend’s mansion was $21,000 — including $20,000 in cash.

In addition, the back door of his home was damaged.

Mahomes’ mansion was broken into after midnight on October 6, but the details were not revealed.

The NFL quarterback confirmed the incident and stated: “Obviously it’s frustrating, it’s disappointing, but I mean I can’t get into too many of the details because the investigation’s still ongoing, but obviously something that you don’t want to happen to really anybody but obviously yourself.”

He added: ”I can’t speak too much about the details of everything just with the investigation going on, but I’m sure at some point that will be talked about.”

It was also reported that Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis’ home was also broken into during his team’s game the day prior.

He claimed in an Instagram video on November 3 that his “prized possessions” were stolen.

In September, the home of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr. was broken into while he was at a game.

The Minnesota Police Department said that it was “collaborating” with other departments in different states amid the ongoing burglaries of high-profile individuals.

In the statement, the police told NBC News: “We are aware of some of the other athletes in different states that have had their homes burglarized. Our investigator is working with those agencies and other state and federal partners. We can’t say for sure that they are all related.”

via: Radar Online