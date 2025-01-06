Home > FASHION / BEAUTY

Fragrance Stories: The 7 Best Gender-Neutral Scents for Nonbinary Folks

BY: Kara Johnson

Published 39 mins ago

gender-neutral fragrances
Credit: Karolina Grabowski/Pexels

The fragrance industry has made significant strides toward inclusivity and acceptance, welcoming scents that resonate with people of all genders. This shift ends the outdated notion that fragrances must align with traditional gender norms. As a result, gender-neutral scents have emerged, offering nonbinary individuals a diverse palette of fragrances to express themselves. Let’s look at some of the best gender-neutral scents for nonbinary folks celebrating individuality.

 

1. Jo Malone – Wood Sage & Sea Salt (50ml – $118, Joe Malone)

A bottle of Jo Malone fragrance
Credit: Neiman Marcus

Top Note: Ambrette seed

Heart Note: Sea salt

Base: Sage

This scent evokes the coastal breeze with a refreshing and earthy quality. The wood sage brings warmth and depth, while the sea salt adds a revitalizing essence. The unique blend offers a grounding aroma for those who appreciate nature-inspired scents.

2. Byredo – Gypsy Water (50ml – $225, Byredo)

A bottle of eau de parfum
Credit: Byredo

Top Notes: Bergamot, Juniper Berries, Lemon, Pepper
Heart Notes: Incense, Orris, Pine Needle
Base: Amber, Sandalwood, Vanilla

Gypsy Water is a celebration of free-spirited lifestyles with its woody and aromatic profile. The bergamot and lemon provide a fresh, top note, perfectly balanced with the base’s earthy incense and creamy vanilla. This scent is refreshing and comforting, making it perfect for everyday wear.

3. Le Labo – Santal 33 (50ml – $235, Le Labo)

A bottle of fragrance
Credit: Le Labo

Notes: Sandalwood, papyrus, cardamom, iris, violet, and cedarwood

Santal 33 is an iconic fragrance known for its smoky, leathery scent that evokes a sense of adventure. The creamy sandalwood and spicy cardamom create a warm and inviting experience, while the papyrus lends an air of sophistication.

4. Maison Margiela Replica – By the Fireplace (30ml – $85, Maison Margiela)

A bottle of eau de toilette with its packaging box
Credit: Maison Margiela

Top Notes: Pink pepper essence, orange flower absolute, and clove oil
Heart Notes: Chestnut accord, Guïac wood oil, and cade oil
Base Notes: Vanilla accord, Peru Balsam resinoïd, and cashmeran

This fragrance captures the essence of cozy winter nights by the fire. It boasts a warm, comforting aroma with clove and chestnut as the dominant notes. The sweet vanilla and orange flowers add depth, making it a delightful choice for cold evenings.

5. Clean Reserve – Skin (50ml – $75, Clean Beauty)

Credit: Clean Beauty

Top Notes: Bergamot, Orange Blossom, Honeysuckle
Heart Notes: Warm Skin Accord, Vanilla Orchid, Sunkissed Peony
Base Notes: Salted Praline, Fresh Musks, White Cedarwood

Skin is an intimate and soft fragrance that embodies purity and warmth. The musk base creates an aura of cleanliness, while the tonka bean adds a soothing creaminess. This unisex scent is reminiscent of freshly cleansed skin and is perfect for minimalistic fragrance lovers.

6. Tom Ford – Oud Wood (30ml – $195, Tom Ford)

An individual standing in back of a bottle of eau de parfum
Credit: Tom Ford Beauty

Top Notes: Oud, exotic rosewood, cardamom, and Sichuan pepper
Heart Notes: Sandalwood and vetiver
Base Notes: Tonka bean, vanilla, and amber

Oud Wood is an exotic and rich fragrance that balances bold and subtle. The unique oud note provides depth, the sandalwood lends warmth, and the vanilla adds a sweet touch. This scent is versatile enough for business meetings, date nights, and formal events.

7. Diptyque – Philosykos (75ml – $240, Diptyque Paris)

Credit: Diptyque Paris

Top Notes: Basil, bergamot, and green leaves
Heart Notes: Coco, coriander, fig, orris, and violet leaf
Base Notes: Ambrox, cedar, musk, sandalwood, and Tonka

Philosykos captures the essence of a fig tree, offering a fresh and green fragrance with a creamy finish. The fig leaf and tree notes create an earthy and vibrant aroma, while hints of coconut add sweetness and depth. This scent is perfect for those seeking an aromatic escape.

As the fragrance industry embraces inclusivity, nonbinary individuals can explore various gender-neutral scents that reflect their unique identities. The options highlighted above represent a fraction of the choices available, celebrating diversity and self-expression. Every smell tells a story—choose one that resonates with you, and enjoy finding a fragrance that feels authentically yours. Whether you prefer warm, fresh, or earthy notes, a perfect scent awaits you in this evolving fragrance landscape.

Which gender-neutral fragrance is your favorite? Let us know in the comments.

