There’s no doubt that Doechii has earned her spot as rap’s new princess—or “swamp princess,” as she likes to call herself. In February, the Florida native secured the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, becoming only the third female MC to achieve the honor. However, Doechii has been putting in the work for years.

The rapper — real name Jaylah Ji’mya Hickmon — released her debut track “Girls” on SoundCloud under the moniker Iamdoechii in 2016. She went on to release her self-funded EP “Oh the Places You’ll Go,” which featured the viral track “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake.” The song took off on TikTok and introduced Doechii to an entirely new audience.

Doechii is now a music superstar, and she is serving in every sense of the word. The “Denial Is A River” MC made her debut at Paris Fashion Week in March, and she absolutely slayed. Here are five of Doechii’s best looks from over the years.

1. Doechii rocked Thom Browne at the Grammys.

At the 67th Grammy Awards, Doechii donned multiple custom Thom Browne pieces. She walked the red carpet in a pinstripe, off-the-shoulder corset dress paired with a matching tie and white button-down shirt. Later, she accepted her award in a high-waisted pannier trouser ensemble featuring exaggerated hips, a white shirt, gray tie, dark gray corset, and a cropped suit jacket. For her performance, Doechii wore a sharply tailored jacket in a playful patchwork of wool with matching shorts. Her dancers also wore coordinating Thom Browne pieces during the show.

2. Doechii stunned everyone in a gold Valentino gown.

Doechii made a jaw-dropping entrance at Le Grand Dîner du Louvre in a gold Valentino gown from Alessandro Michele’s Haute Couture Vertigineux collection. The gown’s embellishments and flowing silhouette transformed her into a living masterpiece against the Louvre backdrop. She paired the look with minimal accessories and a sleek updo, keeping the gown as the focal point of her fit.

3. Doechii wore custom Schiaparelli for her PFW performance.

After her show-stopping entrance, Doechii switched up her look for the Le Grand Dîner du Louvre. For her performance at the event, she rocked a custom Schiaparelli look designed by Daniel Roseberry. The look featured oversized gold buttons and an ultra-structured silhouette.

4. Schiaparelli dressed Doechii multiple times during PFW!

It seems like Doechii may be Schiaparelli’s new muse. The MC turned heads at the brand’s Fall/Winter 2025 runway show, rocking Look 6 from their Spring/Summer 2025 collection. She wore a white gown with a denim corset and a lengthy thigh-high slit. She accessorized with white heels and bold gold earrings, and her hair was giving old Hollywood glam.

5. Doechii went from chic to boho chic in Chloé.

At the Chloé Fall/Winter 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week, Doechii embraced a boho-chic vibe. She wore Look 5 from the collection, complemented by a fur-trimmed scarf that premiered on the runway. Her outfit featured a flowing, tiered maxi dress with faux fur accents, accessorized with seashell-inspired jewelry and a seashell-shaped bag.

