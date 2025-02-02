Grammys 2025: See the Complete Winners List!

BY: Walker
Published 7 hours ago
The annual awards show, hosted by Trevor Noah, went down at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday night, and some of music’s biggest stars are attending the ceremony in hopes of adding a gramophone statue to their trophy collections.
Beyoncé led this year’s nominations with 11, followed by Charli xcx, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone with seven each, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Taylor Swift with six each and Jack Antonoff as well as Shaboozey with five each.
See the complete list winners from the 2025 Grammy Awards below.
Record of the Year
“Now And Then” – The Beatles
“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Beyoncé
“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
“360” – Charli xcx
“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar — WINNER
“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan
“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone
Album of the Year
New Blue Sun – André 3000
COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé — WINNER
Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
BRAT – Charli xcx
Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark
Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)
“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Die With A Smile” – Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)
“Fortnight” – Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)
“Good Luck, Babe!” – Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar) — WINNER
“Please Please Please” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
RAYE
Chappell Roan — WINNER
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Alissia
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Daniel Nigro — WINNER
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Jessi Alexander
Amy Allen — WINNER
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
RAYE
Best Pop Solo Performance
“BODYGUARD” – Beyoncé
“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter — WINNER
“Apple” – Charli xcx
“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish
“Good Luck, Babe! “– Chappell Roan
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Us” – Gracie Abrams feat. Taylor Swift
“LEVII’S JEAN” – Beyoncé feat. Post Malone
“Guess” – Charli xcx & Billie Eilish
“The Boy Is Mine” – Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica
“Die with a Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — WINNER
Best Pop Vocal Album
Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter — WINNER
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande
The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift
Best Dance/Electronic Performance
“She’s Gone, Dance On” – Disclosure
“Loved” – Four Tet
“Leavemealone” – Fred Again.. & Baby Keem
“Neverender” – Justice & Tame Impala – WINNER
“Witchy” – KAYTRANADA feat. Childish Gambino
Best Dance Pop Recording
“Make You Mine” – Madison Beer
“Von Dutch” – Charli xcx — WINNER
“L’Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]” – Billie Eilish
“Yes, and?” – Ariana Grande
“Got Me Started” – Troye Sivan
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Brat – Charli xcx — WINNER
Three – Four Tet
Hyperdrama – Justice
TIMELESS – KAYTRANADA
Telos – Zedd
Best Remixed Recording
“Alter Ego – KAYTRANADA Remix” – KAYTRANADA, remixer
“A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]” – David Guetta, remixer
“Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)” – FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers — WINNER
“Jah Sees Them – Amapiano Remix” – Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish, remixers
“Von Dutch” – A.G. Cook, remixer
Best Rock Performance
“Now & Then” – The Beatles — WINNER
“Beautiful People (Stay High)” – The Black Keys
“The American Dream Is Killing Me” – Green Day
“Gift Horse” – IDLES
“Dark Matter” – Pearl Jam
“Broken Man” – St. Vincent
Best Metal Performance
“Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça Ira!)” – Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le — WINNER
“Crown of Horns” – Judas Priest
“Suffocate” – Knocked Loose feat. Poppy
“Screaming Suicide” – Metallica
“Cellar Door” – Spiritbox
Best Rock Song
“Beautiful People (Stay High)” – Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)
“Broken Man” – Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent) — WINNER
“Dark Matter” – Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)
“Dilemma” – Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day)
“Gift Horse” – Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES)
Best Rock Album
Happiness Bastards – The Black Crowes
Romance – Fontaines D.C.
Saviors – Green Day
TANGK – IDLES
Dark Matter – Pearl Jam
Hackney Diamonds – The Rolling Stones — WINNER
No Name – Jack White
Best Alternative Music Performance
“Neon Pill “– Cage the Elephant
“Song of the Lake” – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
“Starburster” – Fontaines D.C.
“Bye Bye” – Kim Gordon
“Flea” – St. Vincent — WINNER
Best Alternative Music Album
Wild God – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Charm – Clairo
The Collective – Kim Gordon
What Now – Brittany Howard
All Born Screaming – St. Vincent — WINNER
Best R&B Performance
“Guidance” – Jhené Aiko
“Residuals” – Chris Brown
“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” – Coco Jones
“Made for Me (Live on BET)” – Muni Long — WINNER
“Saturn” – SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Wet” – Marsha Ambrosius
“Can I Have This Groove” – Kenyon Dixon
“No Lie” – Lalah Hatahway feat. Michael McDonald
“Make Me Forget” – Muni Long
“That’s You” – Lucky Daye – WINNER
Best R&B Song
“After Hours” – Kehlani
“Burning” – Tems
“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” – Coco Jones
“Ruined Me” – Muni Long
“Saturn” – SZA — WINNER
Best Progressive R&B Album
So Glad to Know You – Avery*Sunshine — WINNER (TIE)
En Route – Durand Bernarr
Bando Stone and the New World – Childish Gambino
Crash – Kehlani
Why Lawd? – NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) — WINNER (TIE)
Best R&B Album
11:11 (Deluxe) – Chris Brown — WINNER
Vantablack – Lalah Hathaway
Revenge – Muni Long
Algorithm – Lucky Daye
Coming Home – Usher
Best Rap Performance
“Enough (Miami)” – Cardi B
“When the Sun Shines Again” – Common & Pete Rock feat. Posdnuos
“Nissan Altima” – Doechii
“Houdini” – Eminem
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar — WINNER
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Kehlani” – Jordan Adetunji feat. Kehlani
“Spaghetti” – Beyoncé feat. Linda Martell & Shaboozey
“We Still Don’t Trust You” – Future & Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd
“Big Mama” – Latto
“3:AM” – Rapsody feaet. Erykah Badu — WINNER
Best Rap Song
“Asteroids” – Rapsody, feat. Hit-Boy
“Carnival” – ¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Playboi Carti & Rich The Kid
“Like That” – Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar — WINNER
Yeah Glo! – GloRilla
Best Rap Album
Might Delete Later – J. Cole
The Auditorium, Vol 1 – Common & Pete Rock
Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii — WINNER
The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) – Eminem
We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
À Fleur De Peau – Cyrille Aimée
Visions – Norah Jones – WINNER
Good Together – Lake Street Dive
Impossible Dream – Aaron Lazar
Christmas Wish – Gregory Porter
Best Musical Theater Album
Hell’s Kitchen — WINNER
Merrily We Roll Along
The Notebook
The Outsiders
Suffs
The Wiz
Best Country Solo Performance
“16 Carriages” – Beyoncé
“I Am Not Okay” – Jelly Roll
“The Architect” – Kacey Musgraves
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey
“It Takes a Woman” – Chris Stapleton – WINNER
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Cowboys Cry Too” – Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan
“II Most Wanted” – Beyoncé feat. Miley Cyrus – WINNER
“Break Mine” – Brothers Osborne
“Bigger Houses” – Dan + Shay
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
Best Country Song
“The Architect” – Kacey Musgraves — WINNER
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey
“I Am Not Okay” – Jelly Roll
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
“Texas Hold ‘Em” – Beyoncé
Best Country Album
COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé — WINNER
F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves
Higher – Chris Stapleton
Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson
Best Americana Performance
“Ya Ya” – Beyoncé
“Subtitles” – Madison Cunningham
“Don’t Do Me Good” – Madi Diaz feat. Kacey Musgraves
“American Dreaming” – Sierra Ferrell — WINNER
“Runaway Train” – Sarah Jarosz
“Empty Trainload of Sky” – Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Best Latin Pop Album
Funk Generation – Anitta
El Viaje – Luis Fonsi
GARCÍA – Kany García
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira — WINNER
ORQUÍDEAS – Kali Uchis
Best Música Urbana Album
Nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana – Bad Bunny
Rayo – J Balvin
FERXXOCALIPSIS – Feid
Las Letras Ya No Importan – Residente — WINNER
att. – Young Miko
Best Tropical Latin Album
Muevense – Marc Anthony
Bailar – Sheila E.
Radio Güira – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) – Tony Succar, Mimy Succar — WINNER
Vacilón Santiaguero – Kiki Valera
Best Children’s Music Album
Brillo, Brillo! – Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band — WINNER
Creciendo – Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats
My Favorite Dream – John Legend
Solid Rock Revival – Rock for Children
World Wide Playdate – Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids
Best Comedy Album
Armageddon – Ricky Gervais
The Dreamer – Dave Chappelle — WINNER
The Prisoner – Jim Gaffigan
Someday You’ll Die – Nikki Glaser
Where Was I – Trevor Noah
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words – Various Artists; Guy Oldfield, producer
…And Your Ass Will Follow – George Clinton
Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones – Dolly Parton
Last Sundays in the Plains: A Centennial Celebration – Jimmy Carter — WINNER
My Name Is Barbra – Barbra Streisand
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma [from Twisters: The Album] – Luke Combs
“Better Place” [from Trolls Band Together] – *NSYNC & Justin Timberlake
“Can’t Catch Me Now” [from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes] – Olivia Rodrigo
“It Never Went Away” [from American Symphony] – Jon Batiste — WINNER
“Love Will Survive” [from The Tattooist of Aushwitz] – Barbra Streisand
Best Music Video
“Tailor Swif” – A$AP Rocky
“360” – Charli xcx
“Houdini” – Eminem
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar — WINNER
“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone
Best Music Film
American Symphony (Jon Batiste) — WINNER
June (June Carter Cash)
Kings from Queens (Run DMC)
Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple (Steven Van Zandt)
The Greatest Night in Pop