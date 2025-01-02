Home > FASHION / BEAUTY

Scents That Stay: 7 Tips to Make Your Perfume Last All Day

BY: Kara Johnson

Published 6 hours ago

A collection of fragrances
Credit: Valeriya/Pexels

Many folks love adorning themselves with their favorite fragrances, knowing how a delightful scent can impact their day. However, one common challenge perfume lovers face is making their scent last throughout the day. Whether it’s for a long workday, a night out, or just running errands, who doesn’t want their signature scent to linger a little longer? Fortunately, there are several techniques you can implement to ensure your perfume lasts all day. Here are some tried-and-true tips to help you maintain that captivating aroma.

1. Layer with a complementary body lotion.

A person applying a cream to their hand
Credit: Karolina Grabowski/Pexels

One of the most effective ways to enhance the longevity of your perfume is to start your routine with a matching body lotion. A scented lotion creates a base layer of fragrance on your skin, allowing your perfume to adhere better and last longer. When you apply lotion, make sure it is alcohol-free to prevent it from drying out your skin. If a matching lotion is not available, opt for an unscented moisturizer. This technique improves scent duration and hydrates your skin, making it more receptive to fragrance.

2. Choose the right perfume concentration.

Advertisement
A small bottle of perfume with lavender
Credit: Mareefe/Pexels

The fragrance concentration of your desired scent significantly impacts how long it lasts on your skin. Perfumes are available in various concentrations, such as eau de parfum, eau de toilette, and parfum. Eau de parfums typically contains a higher concentration of fragrance oils, ranging from 15% to 20%, making it a superior choice for longevity. In contrast, eau de toilettes usually vary from 5% to 15%, resulting in a lighter scent that may require more frequent reapplication. Consider opting for a more potent formulation that aligns with your preferences for an all-day scent.

3. Apply fragrance on moisturized skin.

A person applying a body care product
Credit: Karolina Grabowski/Pexels

Perfume has maximum staying power on hydrated skin. Moisturized skin not only helps to lock in the fragrance but also makes it more vibrant. Always make it a point to apply your perfume post-moisturizing to reap the benefits.

4. Target your pulse points.

Advertisement
A person applying fragrance
Credit: Mart Production/Pexels

Knowing where to apply your perfume can significantly affect its longevity. Pulse points, aka areas of your body where blood vessels are closest to the skin’s surface, radiate heat, which can help amplify the scent. Ideal pulse points include your wrists, neck, behind the ears, and inner elbows. Spritz or dab your perfume directly onto these points, allowing the heat to enhance the fragrance throughout the day.

5. Avoid rubbing your wrists together.

A person dabbing fragrance on their wrists
Credit: Yaroslav Shuraev/Pexels

It’s common for people to rub their wrists together after applying perfume, but this practice can affect your fragrance’s longevity. Rubbing can break down the delicate fragrance molecules, causing the scent to dissipate faster. Instead, spray or dab the perfume on your pulse points and let it dry naturally. This ensures that the fragrance’s full character remains intact longer.

6. Consider your environment.

Advertisement
A bottle of perfume on sand
Credit: Karolina Grabowski/Pexels

Your surroundings can greatly impact how long your perfume lasts. Heat can intensify scents but can also cause them to evaporate quickly. Store your perfume in a cool, dark space away from direct sunlight and humidity for optimal longevity. Keeping fragrances at room temperature helps maintain their integrity. Additionally, be mindful of the climate when applying. On hot days, you may want to reapply your perfume later in the day, while your scent may linger longer in cooler weather.

7. Reapply throughout the day.

A collection of fragrances on fashion magazines
Credit: Harper Sunday/Pexels

Carrying a travel-sized version of your favorite scent can be a game-changer for maintaining fragrance throughout the day. A quick reapplication can refresh your scent after hours of wear. Use purse-friendly versions, such as rollerballs or smaller spray bottles, for easy touch-ups. Be discreet and spritz lightly to avoid overwhelming those around you. Remember, fragrance reapplication should only be a factor based on the type of concentration you opt for. Eau de toilettes can be applied one to two times a day, while parfums are typically strong enough to last after one application.

Ensuring your perfume lasts all day involves proper application techniques, selecting suitable products, and understanding your fragrance’s nature. By following these tips, you can enjoy the delightful aroma of your favorite scent while feeling confident and effortlessly refreshed throughout your day. When done right, a captivating fragrance not only elevates your mood but also leaves a lasting impression. Happy scenting!

Advertisement

Which of these tips will you be adding to your morning routine when using perfume? Let us know in the comments!

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

flawless makeup
FASHION / BEAUTY

Barely There Beauty: 7 Tips for Achieving a Flawless Base with Minimal Foundation

By: Kara Johnson
Unlock Radiant Skin with These 5 Game-Changing DIY Hydrating Face Masks
FASHION / BEAUTY

Unlock Radiant Skin With These 5 Game-Changing DIY Hydrating Face Masks

By: Jasmine Franklin
tips to perfect your brows
FASHION / BEAUTY

Tips for Perfecting Your Brows: Frame Your Face for a Flawless Look

By: Kara Johnson
holiday nail ideas
FASHION / BEAUTY

Nail the Holiday: 7 Festive Nail Ideas to Try This Season

By: Kara Johnson
tips to prevent chapped lips
FASHION / BEAUTY

Kiss Dryness Goodbye: 7 Essential Tips for Preventing Chapped Lips

By: Kara Johnson
makeup last all day
FASHION / BEAUTY

Hrs & Hrs: 7 Tips to Make Your Makeup Last All Day

By: Kara Johnson
skin care gifts for women of color
DISCOVER X BOMESI

Glow and Tell: The Best Skincare Gifts for Women of Color

By: Kara Johnson
black fashionista stylish gift
FASHION / BEAUTY

Finding the Perfect Match: 6 Stylish Gifts for the Black Fashionista in Your Life

By: Kara Johnson
three friends shopping
DISCOVER X BOMESI

Winter Fashion Essentials: How to Stay Cozy and Stylish All Season Long

By: Kara Johnson
#UnstoppableVisionaries Top Black Queer Fashion Designers You'll Love
DISCOVER X BOMESI

#UnstoppableVisionaries: Top Black Queer Fashion Designers You’ll Love

By: Jasmine Franklin