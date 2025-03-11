BY: DM Published 6 hours ago

Kai Schreiber, the 16-year-old transgender daughter of actors Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber, made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week and left no crumbs.. While fashion may be her biggest passion, she has been making a name for herself for years. At just eight years old, she lent her voice to a young wolf character in the 2016 film The Jungle Book.

Meanwhile, her famous parents have been by her side the entire time. Despite their separation in 2016, Watts and Schreiber have maintained a supportive co-parenting relationship, frequently attending events together to cheer on their children.

Now, Schreiber is a bona fide runway model, and her parents couldn’t be prouder. Here’s a look at Kai’s Paris Fashion Week debut and what her parents had to say about it.

Kai Schreiber made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week

On March 9, the beauty took her love for fashion to the next level. The teenager, repped by IMG Models, made her runway debut for Maison Valentino during their womenswear fall/winter show. The event, titled “Le Méta-Théâtre Des Intimités,” featured a bold set designed to resemble a gender-neutral bathroom, inspired by the work of David Lynch. Schreiber ripped the runway in a python-patterned knit mini dress, topped off with a brown-and-purple feather collar. She completed the look with a beige-pink headband, blue-tinted sunglasses, white lace stockings, and white sandals — serving high-fashion energy from head to toe.

She took to Instagram following the fashion show and gushed over her first runway experience. “OMG, my heart is so full, ilysm,” the model wrote. Her parents shared their pride, with Watts commenting, “Be still my beating heart! Bravo darling, ILSM, and what a show!” Liv wrote, “Beyond, beyond Kai.”

The model’s brother has also followed in their parents’ famous footsteps. Sasha Schreiber has also gotten into voice acting. In 2016, he lent his chops to a character in “Jungle Book,” alongside his sister.

Kai Schreiber’s parents were one of Hollywood’s hottest couples!

Before their split, Watts and Liev were one of the most-talked about couples in Hollywood. The actors shared an 11-year partnership that blended their personal and professional lives, resulting in two children and numerous collaborative projects. Their relationship began in 2005 after meeting at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual costume ball.

The couple welcomed their first child, Alexander “Sasha” Pete Schreiber, in Los Angeles on July 25, 2007. Their second child, Samuel “Kai” Schreiber, was born in New York City on December 13, 2008. However, in September 2016, Watts and Schreiber announced their separation. In a joint statement, they emphasized their commitment to co-parenting and maintaining a supportive environment for their children.

“It is with great love, respect, and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship. While we appreciate your curiosity and support, we ask the press to be mindful of our children and respect their right to privacy,” the couple said in a statement to People.

And the pair have kept their promise. Watts and Live have been spotted supporting their children at various events, and their relationship seems amicable.

