Few designers are as legendary as Jean Paul Gaultier. The French creator has been turning looks and breaking boundaries for decades. His designs have graced the runways and have been front and center in some of pop culture’s most iconic moments.

Gaultier launched his solo collection in 1976, and he has been at the top of his game ever since. The collection, featured at the Palais de la Découverte Planetarium in Paris, marked the beginning of Gaultier’s unique approach to fashion. In 1982, he officially founded his eponymous fashion house, per The Washington Post.

In honor of the designer’s 73rd birthday, here are five facts about the creative you probably didn’t know.

1. Early Start with No Formal Training

Believe it or not, Gaultier never attended fashion school. Instead, he sent his sketches to designers, catching the eye of Pierre Cardin. Impressed by the young creator’s work, Cardin hired Gaultier as an assistant on his 18th birthday. Gaultier later worked with Jacques Esterel and Jean Patou, before launching his label in 1976.

2. Gaultier served as a jury member at Cannes.

In 2012, Gaultier made history by becoming the first fashion designer to serve as a jury member for the main competition at the Cannes Film Festival. His fellow jurors included actor Ewan McGregor, actress Diane Kruger, and director Alexander Payne, with Italian filmmaker Nanni Moretti presiding as jury president. Gaultier’s involvement in film extended beyond the jury seat. He previously designed costumes for Pedro Almodóvar’s “Kika” and Luc Besson’s “The Fifth Element.”

3. He brought men’s skirts to the mainstream

In 1984, Gaultier introduced skirts for men in his “And God Created Man” collection. The move sparked debate but ultimately helped broaden perceptions of gender and style in menswear. Gaultier’s designs featured wide-leg trousers with wraparound panels, giving the illusion of skirts. And while some praised the approach, others were hesitant to accept the departure from conventional menswear. Nonetheless, Gaultier’s vision paved the way for other designers to create androgynous and unisex clothing.

4. His fragrances became global hits.

In 1993, Gaultier introduced his first fragrance, Classique, a women’s scent encased in a bottle shaped like a female torso. Following the success of Classique, Gaultier launched Le Male in 1995. Like its counterpart, Le Male resembled a male torso. The product remains one of the best-selling men’s fragrances in Europe, according to Cosmetics Design.

5. He collaborated with musical legends.

One of Gaultier’s most celebrated partnerships is with Madonna. For her 1990 Blond Ambition World Tour, he designed the now-iconic cone bra corset. Their collaboration continued over the years, with Gaultier crafting costumes for multiple tours, including the 2023-2024 Celebration Tour. Gaultier also collaborated with Nirvana’s frontman, Kurt Cobain. He dressed Cobain in a sparkling top for the “Heart-Shaped Box” music video in 1993.

In 2021, Gaultier teamed up with Lil Nas X to release a limited-edition mesh top. This piece, inspired by Gaultier’s 1990s designs, celebrated the launch of Lil Nas X’s debut album “Montero.” However, Gaultier didn’t stop there. He collaborated with Nigerian artist Burna Boy to launch a limited-edition sunglasses collection. The line featured reimagined styles from Gaultier’s 1990s archives.

Gaultier’s career is a reminder to always challenge norms. The designer is still creating works of art, decades after first stepping onto the fashion scene. And while he lives a more private life these days, every so often he pops out to remind the world that he’s still that guy.

