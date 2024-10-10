Bath & Body Works Apologizes, Removes Candle With KKK Hood-Like Design

BY: LBS STAFF Published 2 hours ago

Honestly, what were they thinking?

Bath & Body Works is scrambling to remove a holiday candle off its shelves … after the packaging was compared to hoods worn by the Ku Klux Klan.

The candle went viral Tuesday when an X user posted a screenshot of the product, which showed the “Snowed In” scent featuring a snowflake design set against a red backdrop.

However, it didn’t take long for users to compare the print to the infamous KKK hoods, as they too are all white, with pointed tops and tiny holes cut into them.

Critics quickly called for the candle to be canceled … and for those behind the controversial product to be fired.

The company is now seeing the big picture, offering up a mea culpa for the inadvertently offensive home decor.

A spokesperson for Bath and Body Works tells TMZ … “We are committed to listening to our teams and customers and committed to fixing any mistakes we make—even those that are unintentional like this one. We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and [are] evaluating our process [going] forward.”

This marketing hiccup comes 2 years after the brand was criticized for its Black History Month offering … when they advertised everyday products as “limited edition” goods after slapping new packaging on top of them.

At the time, critics were outraged by the lack of cultural sensitivity in its campaign.

Another L for Bath & Body Works, it seems.

