Andy Cohen Says Bravo Won't Be Deterred by Ongoing Lawsuits, Promises to: 'Keep Doing Exactly What We're Doing' | lovebscott.com

Andy Cohen said Bravo will ‘just keep going’ despite ongoing lawsuits.

Andy Cohen vowed that Bravo will not be deterred by lawsuits plaguing the network — and pledged to “keep doing exactly what we’re doing” amid rumors of cast shake ups and legal woes.

The Watch What Happens Live host discussed a variety of hot topic issues swirling around one of the network’s top shows, The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“We haven’t discussed casting for next season,” the Bravo host added, seemingly hinting to fans worried about the show’s future that the Housewives would be back for season 15.

Cohen echoed comments he made about the New Jersey cast on SiriusXM’s Reality Checked, “There was a lot of play with that one and I think the answer is, I was talking to a cast member about this today. We are gonna cross next season as that comes.”

An audience member then asked Cohen his thoughts on multiple lawsuits filed against the network by its own stars, “It feels like folks on the show are getting increasingly litigious, how do you mitigate that risk while keeping it interesting on the show?”

RHONY’s Leah McSweeney accused both Bravo and Cohen of being “rotten” in her lawsuit — and former Beverly Hills Housewife Brandi Glanville accused the WWHL host of sending her an “inappropriate” recording in 2022.

Cohen put on a defiant front as he answered the audience member, “We keep doing exactly what we’re doing, because the truth is the truth, and we are proud of how we conduct ourselves and how we produce these shows, and that’s it. We just keep going.”

