BY: LBS STAFF Published 8 hours ago

Alabama A&M’s Medrick Burnett Jr. dead at 20 after in-game head injury.

Medrick Burnett Jr., a redshirt freshman football player at Alabama A&M University, has passed away … weeks after suffering a serious head injury in a game.

He was only 20 years old.

Alabama A&M athletic director Dr. Paul A. Bryant announced the devastating news on Wednesday … saying the student-athlete died Tuesday, leaving the Bulldog family heartbroken.

“Medrick was more than an exceptional athlete; he was a remarkable young man whose positive energy, leadership, and compassion left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him,” Dr. Bryant said.

“While words cannot adequately express our grief, we are humbled by the strength of his family, who stood by his side throughout this unimaginable ordeal.”

Burnett — who transferred to Alabama A&M from Grambling State — suffered a severe head injury during a collision when A&M and Alabama State faced off in a big rivalry game in late October.

At the time, Burnett’s sister, Dominece James, launched a GoFundMe for her little brother, saying Medrick — who just celebrated his 20th birthday on Oct. 27 — had several brain bleeds and swelling.

“He had to have a tube to drain to relieve the pressure, and after 2 days of severe pressure, we had to opt for a craniotomy, which was the last resort to help try to save his life,” James said.

As of Wednesday, $27K was raised, including $1K from former Grambling State football coach Hue Jackson.

Burnett Jr., a California native, appeared in seven games this season before the tragic incident.

via: TMZ