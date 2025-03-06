BY: DM Published 7 hours ago

If you work in the fashion landscape, you have probably heard the term “camp.” And while the word may be hard to define, it is almost immediately recognizable. Camp fashion is exaggerated, outlandish, and very theatrical.

“Camp [is] a third stream of taste, that encompasses the curious attraction that everyone – to some degree at least – has for the bizarre, the unnatural, the artificial and the blatantly outrageous,” as described by Thomas Meehan, per All Arts.

However, some may still find it hard to understand what being “camp” means. Here is a breakdown on the history of the world and some recent examples of camp fashion.

What is camp fashion?

The origins of camp can be traced back to the 17th century, notably within the French court of King Louis XIV. During this period, fashion was characterized by flamboyant styles, including silk tights, heels, and powdered wigs. According to Refinery 29, the term “camp” became associated with the secret language of Polari, used by gay men in Britain to communicate secretly.

Camp fashion became even more popular following the publication of Susan Sontag’s essay “Notes on ‘Camp’” in 1964. Sontag’s work brought camp into mainstream consciousness, describing it as a sensibility that appreciates stylization over content. Sontag’s essay is structured as a series of 58 notes, each dissecting various facets of the camp. She characterizes camp as a “love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration.” Sontag also addresses camp’s association with the LGBTQIA+ community, acknowledging that while not all homosexuals have camp taste, homosexuals have been “the vanguard and most articulate audience of Camp.”

Designers and artists embraced camp’s playful irreverence, incorporating elements of parody, pastiche, and exaggeration into their work.

The camp aesthetic has taken over modern fashion.

In 2019, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute honored camp fashion with its exhibition “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” inspired by Sontag’s essay. The exhibition traced the evolution of camp from its origins to its influence on contemporary fashion, featuring over 250 objects dating from the 17th century to the present. Many celebs now embrace camp fashion, making it a part of their looks.

At the 2019 Met Gala, Lady Gaga made a theatrical entrance featuring multiple outfit changes on the pink carpet. She began in a fuchsia gown, which she dramatically removed to reveal progressively more minimal ensembles, leaving her in sparkling lingerie.

In its Spring 2019 collection, Viktor & Rolf created gowns with bold phrases such as “NO PHOTOS PLEASE” and “I’M NOT SHY I JUST DON’T LIKE YOU.” These designs merged high fashion with internet meme culture, creating a satirical commentary on modern communication.

However, Cher was one of the original queens of camp fashion. Throughout the 1970s and beyond, singer and actress Cher collaborated with designer Bob Mackie to create a series of flamboyant and daring outfits. One standout example is the “naked dress” she wore to the 1974 Met Gala.

Today, camp fashion continues to thrive as a celebration of individuality and a challenge to conventional style standards.

