Oh Really? Lady Gaga Finally Confirms a Sequel for Her Massive Hit with Beyoncé, ‘Telephone’ [Video]

Gaga also commented on her cameo on The Hills, subtly throwing shade at Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port’s parts in the episode that night.

Lady Gaga is picking up the telephone again and it sounds like Beyoncé might be answering.

During Gaga’s Vanity Fair lie detector interview, the “Abracadabra” star was asked about the final frame of their iconic collaboration on their 2009 smash hit “Telephone.”

Since it ends by saying “to be continued,” fans have been hoping for a Part 2 and now Gaga answered that it will, in fact, “be continued.”

However, the question still remains, “When?”

“I don’t know,” Gaga simply put it before being presented with a photo of Beyoncé and asked if that person will be in the video.

“Maybe,” she added with a smile. The interviewer further pressed (thank you on behalf of all Little Monsters) asking if the next installment of the song was taking more than 15 years to create because of scheduling conflicts with the Renaissance superstar.

The song, which became an instant anthem when it was released, created a powerhouse moment in pop culture and has left fans desperate for a reunion.

Gaga was also asked about her iconic appearance on the reality series, The Hills.

Prior to Gaga’s meteoric rise to fame, she appeared on the series where cast members Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port worked on PR for one of her first shows and were responsible for dressing her.

The interviewer then asked Gaga if she remembers who they were after she was shown a picture of Port and Conrad.

“That’s Lauren,” Gaga said before hesitating, “I don’t, that’s Whitney? Is that the wrong name? Oh my God, I hate this. This is bad for me.”

She was then asked if she recalled them doing a “good job” when handling her.

“Um, yes,” Gaga responded.

However, the lie detector tests came back inconclusive, causing Gaga to laugh.

Production for the fourth season of The Hills commenced in the spring of 2008, coinciding with the release of Lady Gaga’s debut single, “Just Dance,” in April of that year.

