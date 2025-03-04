BY: DM Published 3 hours ago

In addition to being an award-winning actress, Kerry Washington is a fashion icon. Since the beginning of her career, she has delivered one stunning look after another and rarely misses a beat. For those interested in her style evolution, here are five of her most memorable fashion moments.

1. 2025 Golden Globe Awards

Kerry turned heads in a hot pink Balenciaga gown from the Resort 2025 collection at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. She paired the dress with black opera gloves and a sleek, low ponytail. And while fashion critics like Melissa Joan Rivers felt the design was overwhelming, Washington’s daring choice made a memorable statement on the red carpet.

Advertisement

2. Black and White at the Academy Museum Gala

Attending the Academy Museum Gala in 2024, Washington opted for a striking black and white Carolina Herrera dress. The high-low design and graphic print made it a standout piece. It featured a high-low design and graphic print that added a bit of fun to the gown. The gala, held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, honored industry luminaries Paul Mescal, Rita Moreno, and Quentin Tarantino for their significant contributions to cinema. The event serves as a fundraiser to support the museum’s exhibitions, educational initiatives, and public programming.

3. Floral at the Met Gala

Advertisement

At the 2024 Met Gala, themed “The Garden of Time,” Kerry Washington rocked a custom Oscar de la Renta gown. The dress was deep plum and lavender and featured a corseted bodice with a suspended V-neckline. Washington completed her look with a fire pixie cut and elegant jewelry. The 2024 Met Gala celebrated the Costume Institute’s exhibition “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” highlighting garments too delicate to be worn again. The dress code, “The Garden of Time,” drew inspiration from J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story, encouraging guests to explore themes of nature.

4. Stunning in purple at the NAACP Image Awards

Advertisement

Washington stole the show at the 56th NAACP Image Awards. The actress, who won Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in “The Six Triple Eight,” wore a striking Prada ensemble for the annual event. Her outfit featured a purple bandeau top decked-out with 3D rosette floral pieces. She paired this with a voluminous brown maxi skirt that flowed into a sweeping train.

The 56th NAACP Image Awards celebrated outstanding achievements in film, television, music, and literature by people of color. The event also honored former Vice President Kamala Harris, who received the Chairman’s Award, and the Wayans family, who were inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame.

5. Sequins for the Critics’ Choice Awards

Advertisement

Giorgio Armani Privé designed Washington’s dress for the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards, and it hit every mark. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline and hourglass silhouette with sequined crystal embroidery. She accessorized with Bulgari dangle earrings and Santoni shoes.

The event, held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, celebrated outstanding achievements in film and television. Washington served as one of the evening’s presenters.

There’s no doubt Washington will have a long career in Hollywood. She has been a fixture in Hollywood for decades and shows no signs of slowing down. That means she’ll continue delivering show-stopping red carpet looks for years.

Which Kerry Washington look is your favorite? Comment below!

Advertisement